St. Alban's Anglican Church
Churchillparken 11, 1263 København K, Denmark
+45 33 11 85 18
More info
Sun 1pm - 4pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 4pm
A Gorgeous Church and Fountain CombinationBuilt in the Gothic Revival style, many locals feel that this is Copenhagen's most elegant church. With its multi-hued design, sharp lines, and picturesque location overlooking Kastellet's moat the "English Church" can be quite enchanting.
Situated immediately next to the church is the Gefion fountain which depicts the Gefjun (Norse mythology) riding in a chariot pulled by giant animals. Designed by Anders Bundgaard, the fountain is dramatic and features spraying water which leaves you feeling as though Gefjun is in motion while in the midst of a raging stream.