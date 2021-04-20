Where are you going?
St. Alban's Anglican Church

Churchillparken 11, 1263 København K, Denmark
+45 33 11 85 18
A Gorgeous Church and Fountain Combination Copenhagen Denmark

Sun 1pm - 4pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 4pm

A Gorgeous Church and Fountain Combination

Built in the Gothic Revival style, many locals feel that this is Copenhagen's most elegant church. With its multi-hued design, sharp lines, and picturesque location overlooking Kastellet's moat the "English Church" can be quite enchanting.

Situated immediately next to the church is the Gefion fountain which depicts the Gefjun (Norse mythology) riding in a chariot pulled by giant animals. Designed by Anders Bundgaard, the fountain is dramatic and features spraying water which leaves you feeling as though Gefjun is in motion while in the midst of a raging stream.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
