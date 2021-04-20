Where are you going?
Royal Danish Playhouse

Sankt Annæ Pl. 36, 1250 København, Denmark
+45 33 69 69 69
Not Your Average Playhouse

Copenhagen has a staggering array of museums, concerts halls, and opera houses. The one captured above (while getting rained on during a boat ride in the harbor on our way to see the Little Mermaid statue), is of the Royal Danish Playhouse. Opened in 2008, the playhouse was designed to complement the nearby Copenhagen Opera House, as well as the original 1874 playhouse venue located on Kongens Nytorv. The bluish-green glass-enclosed area affords visitors panoramic views of the harbor, and also has a restaurant and cafe if you want to accompany your view with food or drink. Or considering the weather I was in, it's a nice pace to simply protect yourself from the elements.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

