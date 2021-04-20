Where are you going?
University of Copenhagen Botanical Garden

128 Gothersgade
+45 35 32 22 22
The Palm House Copenhagen Denmark
Flowers, Flowers, Flowers Copenhagen Denmark
The Palm House

Though it has somewhat limited hours, the Palm House in the heart of Copenhagen's botanical gardens is open year round and a lovely spot to visit.

Built in the late 1870s, the structure is everything you would expect from a building dating back to that era including cast-iron spiral stairs, and butterfly room.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Alex Berger
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Flowers, Flowers, Flowers

Founded in 1600 and relocated to its current location in 1870, the Copenhagen Botanical Garden is free and open to the public. While enjoyable in winter, the garden truly shines in the summer and boasts a wonderful mixture of water features, open spaces, greenery, and blooming flowers.

