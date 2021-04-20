University of Copenhagen Botanical Garden
128 Gothersgade
+45 35 32 22 22
The Palm HouseThough it has somewhat limited hours, the Palm House in the heart of Copenhagen's botanical gardens is open year round and a lovely spot to visit.
Built in the late 1870s, the structure is everything you would expect from a building dating back to that era including cast-iron spiral stairs, and butterfly room.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Flowers, Flowers, Flowers
Founded in 1600 and relocated to its current location in 1870, the Copenhagen Botanical Garden is free and open to the public. While enjoyable in winter, the garden truly shines in the summer and boasts a wonderful mixture of water features, open spaces, greenery, and blooming flowers.