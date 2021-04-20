Museum Ships Along Nyhavn

As you visit Nyhavn you might notice that it is lined by old sailing vessles. The harbor is, in fact, limited (outside of tour boats) to traditional sailing craft.



One of the cool things that has really helped developed Nyhavn's charm is that it also doubles as a floating museum. Many of the ships along Nyhavn either belong to the Danish National Museum or a private society dedicated to preserving historic sailing vessels.



Among these, my absolute favorite is the lighthouse boat. Distinctly identifiable due to the large lighthouse in place of its crows nest, the Danes would pull these ships out and anchor them off one of Denmark's 400 islands. Should a threat arise, in place of having to abandon a lighthouse they'd just move the ships and leave the invading fleet to fend for itself.



For the perfect experience visit Nyhavn on a clear summer day just as the golden hues of sunset hit the buildings. It'll bring out the colors of the buildings while casting a golden blanket over the ships.