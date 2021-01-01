What to Do in Madrid
The Spanish capital will not disappoint—with knock-out museums like the Prado and Reina Sofia, art galleries, historic sites, busy and colorful markets, green spaces like Retiro Park—even if you just linger in the Plaza Mayor and people-watch, the city will win you over.
Paseo del Prado, s/n, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's Prado Museum, home to Goya, Velazquez, Murillo, El Greco, and numerous other greats, has so much to see that just one visit isn't enough! If you have a few days in Madrid, drop into the museum in the afternoons (after 5pm) when there is...
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Plaza de la Independencia, 7, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Don't miss Parque del Retiro—a stunning area complete with a lake, playgrounds, gardens, and fountains. It's the perfect public space where anyone can enjoy the day by taking a walk, playing a game, going on a boat ride, or exploring to your...
Paseo del Prado, 36, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Anyone with an iota of interest in art will certainly visit the Prado while in Madrid. But be sure to save some time to visit another nearby museum, where there's something wonderful to see before you even get inside. Just a 5-minute walk down...
Paseo de la Chopera, 10, 28045 Madrid, Spain
Paseo de las Delicias, 61, 28045 Madrid, Spain
The train museum in Madrid is housed in an old railway station—one of the first in the city from the 1800s. The space is really amazing with about 50 trains from the late 1800s up til the 1960s—among the largest rail collections in Europe. One of...
Plaza Murillo, 2, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Real Jardin Botanico, the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid, is a peaceful place to get out of the city streets and stroll around in nature. Fountains and sculptures are scattered throughout the 5,500 species of living plants, trees and flowers....
Moncloa, 28008 Madrid, Spain
A locals-only sunset spot just outside the exit of Metro Moncloa is wonderful vista of the golden hour in Madrid. Many people, young and old, bring beers to enjoy while chatting with friends and waiting for the street lights to flicker to life....
Calle de Embajadores, 51, 28012 Madrid, Spain
This is a former tobacco factory turned communal art haven. During the day, the atmosphere is tranquil and you are free to roam the many rooms and tunnels that connect the large property. Admire the walls, which are covered in life-size graffiti...
Calle de Alcalá, 42, 28014 Madrid, Spain
When in Madrid, I highly recommend to visit Circulo de Bellas Artes. The views from the rooftop of the Fine Arts Circle is breath taking. Buy a ticket at the reception, speed up to the roof and stand by the feet of Goddess Minerva. Highly...
Plaza Mayor, Madrid, Spain
The landscape of Plaza Mayor's artists—performers and painters—is ever-changing. New life is breathed into the corners by dancing goats, mimes, pianists, and the occasional traveling circus, but you can count on one thing: Madari will be there,...
Paseo de Moret, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
Parque de Oueste is a shady park toward the north of the city. The park is known for its rose gardens, as well as being home to the Temple of Debod, a gift for the Egyptian state in 1968. The overlook of the park offers beautiful views of the...
Calle de Bailén, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
After paying your patriotic fee of 10 Euro to enter the Royal Palace, you will notice the Almudena Cathedral beyond the courtyards gates. While I was too late in the day to be graced with the inner divinities of this structure I did in fact, get...
Paseo del General Martínez Campos, 37, 28010 Madrid, Spain
The former house of Joaquín Sorolla is now a museum dedicated to his life. The walls of the house hold not only his own work but very personal mementos from his life, and even the art of his friends. These details make it feel as though Sorolla...
Glorieta Sar Don Juan de Borbon y Battermberg, 5, 28042 Madrid, Spain
Madrid's largest park, named after King Juan Carlos I, is a short metro ride from downtown, but from the moment you leave the station you feel as though you've been transported to a faraway land of fairy tales. Giant sculptures decorate the...
Calle Torija, 7, 28013 Madrid, Spain
The best flamenco show of my life, without a doubt! Cafe Chinitas is a small venue with incredibly spirited and talented dancers. Come for the first show of the evening when the musicians and dancers are fresh. Heads Up: don’t bother with dinner,...
Over the last several years, Madrid's river redevelopment has really come together. What used to be sludgy is now sparkling, with walkways and bridges intertwined along the river, with kids playing, people jogging and chatting. A great place to...
Paseo de Cuba, 4, 28009 Madrid, Spain
Palos de la Frontera, Madrid, Spain
This station is unlike any I've ever seen—there is a market among the trees, a pond of turtles, benches to unwind and a cute restaurant on the other side overlooking the scene. It's the perfect place for a family to explore for free. If you find...
