Secret Sunset Spot at Moncloa Metro

A locals-only sunset spot just outside the exit of Metro Moncloa is wonderful vista of the golden hour in Madrid Many people, young and old, bring beers to enjoy while chatting with friends and waiting for the street lights to flicker to life.Beer-can stacks grow taller and the laughter louder as the sun drops behind the trees. If it’s a warm night, the party is only beginning…