CaixaForum Madrid

Paseo del Prado, 36, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 913 30 73 00
CaixaForum, Madrid! Madrid Spain
What's Growing UP in Madrid! Madrid Spain
The Corten Steel roof of the Caixa Forum. Madrid Spain
Garden wall on the Caixa Forum, Madrid Madrid Spain
Caixa Forum, Madrid Madrid Spain
Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm

What's Growing UP in Madrid!

Anyone with an iota of interest in art will certainly visit the Prado while in Madrid. But be sure to save some time to visit another nearby museum, where there's something wonderful to see before you even get inside. Just a 5-minute walk down Paseo del Prado you'll find the CaixaForum Madrid, with its awe-inspiring vertical garden. From a distance, you might even think you're looking at a mural there on the wall, but as you approach, the lush greens and earth tones come to life with varying textures that are luscious and welcoming. A masterpiece where nature is the medium!
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

CaixaForum, Madrid!

CaixaForum, Madrid. Designed by architects Herzog & de Meuron. Living wall by Patrick Blanc. A must visit in Madrid!
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Caixa Forum, Madrid

This is the base of the building housing the Caixa Forum (an incredible gallery and living arts space). The building itself is as interesting as the shows within. It's just down the street from the Prado (the Spanish national museum), and is small and managable. One wall on the outside is a vertical garden and it's topped with a lacey pattern of Corten Steel.
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

Garden wall on the Caixa Forum, Madrid

Ground to roof vertical garden on the side of the Caixa Forum, Madrid, just down the street from the Prado.
Patricia Irish
almost 7 years ago

The Corten Steel roof of the Caixa Forum.

Beautiful lacy corten steel which naturally rusts to form it's protective patina. Who knew steel could be so lovely and decorative.

