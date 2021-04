What's Growing UP in Madrid!

Anyone with an iota of interest in art will certainly visit the Prado while in Madrid . But be sure to save some time to visit another nearby museum, where there's something wonderful to see before you even get inside. Just a 5-minute walk down Paseo del Prado you'll find the CaixaForum Madrid , with its awe-inspiring vertical garden. From a distance, you might even think you're looking at a mural there on the wall, but as you approach, the lush greens and earth tones come to life with varying textures that are luscious and welcoming. A masterpiece where nature is the medium!