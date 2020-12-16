What to do in and around The Galley Bay
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
Antigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) encompasses 108 square miles of coastline and 365 white sand beaches between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. For an uncommon, all-inclusive Caribbean holiday, stay at The Galley Bay Resort and Spa. In and around the property are ruins of forts hundreds of years old, wrecks for snorkeling, a spa with tree houses for treatment rooms, plenty of authentic dining options, and even world-class sailing opportunities.
Save Place
Five Islands Village, St John's, Antigua & Barbuda
Soaking tubs big enough for two and double walk-in showers provide a clue that this beachfront all-inclusive, located less than 20 minutes from the airport on a peninsula just to the southwest of St. John’s Harbour, encourages families to look...
Save Place
Five Islands Village, St John's, Antigua & Barbuda
No trip to Antigua, the “Land of Sea and Sun,” would be complete without spending quality time on one (or two, or three) of its fabled 365 sugar-white, sparkling beaches and the Galley Bay Resort and Spa sits on one of the best of the bunch....
Save Place
P.O. W2025, Five Islands village, St John's, Antigua and Barbuda
Islands of the Caribbean with historically strong ties to Great Britain aren’t exactly known for letting it all hang out but just to the south of Galley Bay Resort and Spa, is Antigua’s one-and-only clothing-optional stretch of sand: Eden Beach....
Save Place
St John's, Antigua and Barbuda
The moment you walk into Buba’s, you feel like family. It’s easy to understand why when you consider that surrounding this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it hillside restaurant are Buba’s house, Buba’s sister’s house, and Buba’s Brother’s house across the...
Save Place
Deep Bay Beach, Antigua and Barbuda
Just to the north of Galley Bay Resort, you’ll find one of my favorite beaches on the island and maybe even the entire Caribbean: Deep Bay. The ruins of Fort Barrington keep watch over this incredible, crescent-shaped slice of paradise, just...
Save Place
Five Islands Village, St John's, Antigua & Barbuda
My first night at Galley Bay, I decided to take in their signature dining experience at Ismay’s. This is their top-of-the-line restaurant. Menu items include baked escalope of mahi mahi with olive and pine nut crust parsley; roasted cherry...
Save Place
Hilda Davis Drive, Dickenson Bay St, St John's, Antigua and Barbuda
At Pappa Zouk's rum bar in Antigua the truest path to happiness is through a mix of rum, fresh fish, new friends, and zouk music. First you should know that Pappa Zouk's is not a restaurant. It’s a rum bar with a dizzying array of rums, rhums, and...
Save Place
English Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua Sailing Week is one of the premier sailing events on the global yachting calendar. Competitors come from all over the world (and, of course, there's homegrown talent from Antigua) to compete in a variety of daily races for a range of...
Save Place
Old Road, Antigua and Barbuda
All across Antigua you can find what may, at first glance, appear to be regular pineapples, but if you pass up on sampling the Antigua Black Pineapples, or just Antigua Blacks for short, you'd be missing what many call the sweetest pineapple on...
Save Place
Old road, Antigua and Barbuda
Opened in 2003, Carlisle Bay is set on a lush, isolated section of Antigua’s south coast and has a 21st-century design that feels more contemporary than Caribbean. With muted shades of grays, whites, and greens, the hotel projects an uncluttered,...
Save Place
Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda
Learn to sail in Antigua and St. Martin. Sam is an amazing coach and offers adventures to gain mileage, explore the off-the-beaten-path islands that are only reachable by boat and also provides adventures for singles. I ended up on a beginner...
Save Place
Shirley Heights, Antigua and Barbuda
No visit to Antigua is complete without taking in the sunset atop Shirley Heights Lookout at its weekly Sunday sundowner party. The view from Shirley Heights is without a doubt the most famous, most photographed, most celebrated vista gracing...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25