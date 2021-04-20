Where are you going?
Deep Bay Beach

Deep Bay Beach, Antigua and Barbuda
Experience Bliss at One of the Caribbean's Most Amazing Beaches

Just to the north of Galley Bay Resort, you’ll find one of my favorite beaches on the island and maybe even the entire Caribbean: Deep Bay.

The ruins of Fort Barrington keep watch over this incredible, crescent-shaped slice of paradise, just adding to the beauty of its turquoise, flat waters. Swimming here is like splashing in the largest, most pristine, natural pool you’ve ever imagined.

As an added bonus, there's a hundred-year-old sunken wreck, a barque from Trinidad named the Andes, out in the middle of the bay. It's an easy swim from shore and accessible to snorkelers.

Beaches really don't get much better than this... anywhere.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

