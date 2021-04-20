Deep Bay Beach Deep Bay Beach, Antigua and Barbuda

Experience Bliss at One of the Caribbean's Most Amazing Beaches Just to the north of Galley Bay Resort, you’ll find one of my favorite beaches on the island and maybe even the entire Caribbean: Deep Bay.



The ruins of Fort Barrington keep watch over this incredible, crescent-shaped slice of paradise, just adding to the beauty of its turquoise, flat waters. Swimming here is like splashing in the largest, most pristine, natural pool you’ve ever imagined.



As an added bonus, there's a hundred-year-old sunken wreck, a barque from Trinidad named the Andes, out in the middle of the bay. It's an easy swim from shore and accessible to snorkelers.



Beaches really don't get much better than this... anywhere.