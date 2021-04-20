Ismay's at Galley Bay Resort & Spa All Inclusive
Five Islands Village, St John's, Antigua & Barbuda
| +1 866-237-1644
Photo courtesy of Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Antigua, Elite Island Resorts
Give and Get in Style at Ismay'sMy first night at Galley Bay, I decided to take in their signature dining experience at Ismay’s. This is their top-of-the-line restaurant. Menu items include baked escalope of mahi mahi with olive and pine nut crust parsley; roasted cherry tomatoes, chilled caponata, sweet potato wafers, and balsamic reduction; and gratin of shrimp, crimson grapes, fresh dill, and champagne cream.
Certainly impressive names, but perhaps the most impressive is the name of the restaurant itself.
You see, when the then unnamed restaurant was being built in 2008, employees overwhelmingly suggested it should be named after one of their own: Ms. Ismay Mason.
Ismay had been with Galley Bay for 45 years at that time during which she’d never called in sick and was a steadfast member of the team and community at large. Five years later, when Ismay finally retired, the tribute to her contribution toward the exceptional vibe of Galley Bay continued with the formation of The Ismay’s Foundation which provides for further career training and education within the community.
Incidentally, I had the grilled beef mignon and sauté of shrimp, fondant potato, lemon, parsley and white wine emulsion.