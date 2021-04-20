Galley Bay Beach
Five Islands Village, St John's, Antigua & Barbuda
| +1 866-237-1644
Bask in the Land of Sea and SunNo trip to Antigua, the “Land of Sea and Sun,” would be complete without spending quality time on one (or two, or three) of its fabled 365 sugar-white, sparkling beaches and the Galley Bay Resort and Spa sits on one of the best of the bunch.
Galley Bay Beach is graced with three-quarters of a mile of quintessential Antiguan beach. Perfectly sized sand won’t blow in the breeze, palm trees dot its length providing natural shade, beds and hammocks dare you escape their relaxing embrace, and the water… Well… The water looks like you see above.
Immaculate. Turquoise. Radiant.
In the distance, you can see Nevis and St. Kitts on the horizon almost close enough to touch adding to the impossible perfection.