Dancing at Sunset

As far as I could tell, all of Antigua heads to Shirley Heights on a Sunday evening, and its no surprise why. An open air party atop a hill where the views are beautiful and the rum flows freely - the best night of my trip.



Around 5 o'clock I caught a taxi from my hotel. By that point it was already getting busy, with cars and minivans lining the side of the road - the excited atmosphere is probably worth getting there even earlier for.



Peruse the craft stands with a rum cocktail, grab some barbecue and settle down on the hill edge.



At the risk of sounding clichéd, the view is simply breathtaking - the island and its peripheral rocks spread out before you, the harbour lights blinking below, and of course the glorious pinky orange of the dusk sky.



The excitement builds as the sun gets lower and lower, cameras abound, and the flash of green as the sun disappears gets the party started.



As the guests move away from the cliff edge, the music gets louder and the dancing gets more and more energetic; the initial nervous divide between cautious tourists and locals disappears and soon the whole hilltop is dancing at singing at full volume to reggae classics.

