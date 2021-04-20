Galley Bay Resort & Spa

Indulge in Personalized Pampering

Peace. Quiet. Private. Personal. I found myself soothed by these sensations wherever I went at Galley Bay Resort and Spa. It’s very subtle. In fact, you don’t even notice when you first start feeling this way. It just happens—your guard goes down, the tension drains away, and you feel like you have space to just be; to just breathe. One of the ways it pulls this off is by making every experience feel like it's just for you. This seclusion continues at the spa. Instead of simply providing private treatment rooms, the appropriately named Spa Indulge grant provides you personalized pampering in one of three completely free-standing tranquil tree-houses perched on stilts overlooking the lagoon. Definitely try the Tropical Harmony Treatment. You'll be a pile of fragrant mush after your papaya-pineapple crème fraiche exfoliation and wrap.