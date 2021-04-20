Where are you going?
Eden Beach

P.O. W2025, Five Islands village, St John's, Antigua and Barbuda
| +1 268-770-7157
Clothing-Optional Eden Beach Saint John's Antigua and Barbuda

Sun 8am - 11am
Mon - Sat 8am - 3pm

Islands of the Caribbean with historically strong ties to Great Britain aren’t exactly known for letting it all hang out but just to the south of Galley Bay Resort and Spa, is Antigua’s one-and-only clothing-optional stretch of sand: Eden Beach.

Intrepid (or maybe a little fool-hardy) travelers can borrow bikes from Galley Bay to make the trip, but be warned: there are several steep hills standing between you and taking it all off, but, as I found out on my last visit, that just makes the payoff that much sweeter!

The beach is much larger than you might expect with lots of private nooks. There’s even an exotic mini-islet within swimming distance from shore. The place is positively picturesque.

But you’ll have to show some restraint. There’s a strict “no cameras allowed” policy out of respect for your fellow nude neighbors.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

