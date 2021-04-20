Cades Bay Agricultural Station
Old Road, Antigua and Barbuda
Savor the Sweetest Pineapple in the WorldAll across Antigua you can find what may, at first glance, appear to be regular pineapples, but if you pass up on sampling the Antigua Black Pineapples, or just Antigua Blacks for short, you'd be missing what many call the sweetest pineapple on the planet.
It’s said that Arawak Indians brought the first pineapples to Antigua’s shores more than 1,000 years ago. Upon cultivation in the island’s unique environment, these early pineapples soon adopted the distinctive flavor, appearance, and make-up of the Antigua Black we know today.
The flavor being crisply sweet, not cloying, thanks in part to the Antigua Black's low acidity.
The appearance is so diminutive that you may think these pygmy pineapples aren't ready for primetime compared to their oversized cousins from Hawaii, but one taste and you'll change your tune.
Check out Cades Bay Agricultural Station down south on Old Road to learn the history and explore the Antigua Black's cultivation first hand.