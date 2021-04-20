Can’t Miss Places to Visit and Things to Do in Nicaragua

Granada, Nicaragua
When you’re feeling rejuvenated and ready to venture out of Aqua’s quiet beachside retreat, the resort can arrange for you to take a day trip to Granada on the shores of Lake Nicaragua, about an hour and a half drive from the resort. Rich in colonial architecture and colorful buildings, Granada is arguably the most photogenic city in Nicaragua and a popular tourist destination. You can stop at Mombacho Volcano on your way there for zip-lining and a tour of a coffee farm, or at the lake for a boat tour of the isletas, 365 tiny islands that were originally rocks spewed out of Mombacho in an eruption thousands of years ago. Visit the Granada Cathedral and the city’s museums, then wander the narrow streets to admire the old haciendas that have been turned into boutique hotels and artisan shops. Shop for handcrafted leather goods, carved wooden furniture, and hand-woven hammocks that can be easily folded up for the trip home. Photo by Marianna Jamadi.
1 Redonda Bay, Tola, Nicaragua
Seclusion and tranquility are the new forms of luxury in a world that is so accessible and plugged in. Aqua Wellness Resort successfully marries contemporary luxury accommodations with serene surroundings, providing a memorable and rejuvenating experience for travelers. Accessible by a two-and-a-half-hour drive or 40-minute helicopter ride from Nicaragua’s international airport in Managua, Aqua offers peace and privacy so that you can enjoy the beautifully wild landscape of Nicaragua’s Pacific “Emerald Coast.” 24 Tree Houses accommodating 50 luxurious villas and suites dot Aqua’s forested hillside, which overlooks a private, white sandy beach.
609, Calle Real Xalteva, Granada, Nicaragua
If you’re in Granada, stop in for a meal or drink at Café Espressonista. Housed in a building from 1860, the café is owned by New York transplants Andres and Zoltan, who have created a fun, funky space with a true artisanal spirit. Chef Zoltan’s baked goods and ice creams are made in-house and the drink menu includes Espressonista’s own small-batch brewed beer. Thanks to relationships with the best coffee producers in Nicaragua, Espressonista’s coffee drinks are the best in Nicaragua. All ingredients are sourced from local markets or farmers, and the same attention to detail can be found in the design of the space and the plating of the meals. In addition, you can buy exquisite men’s shirts that Andres designs and has made by hand of the finest cotton. Photo by Marianna Jamadi.
Playa Gigante, Nicaragua
Playa Gigante’s quite bay harbors old school pangas from the fishing families that inhabit this charming village. The coastline features small hostels, two surf camps, and a handful of restaurants that serve up fresh caught fish and local produce. Perfectly located walking distance from world class surf breaks, and beginner shore breaks alike, Gigante is the real deal, especially for those looking to escape the hustle and rapid development of San Juan del Sur.
Nicaragua is proud of its volcanoes. We visited this one on a half-day trip from Granada. It’s not every day you can look down into a steaming volcanic crater. And you don’t even have to hike. You just drive right up to the edge. If you go at night, you can sometimes see glowing lava, but we went during the day and it was still cool. Plus they give you orange hardhats to wear, which my son thought was the best part. On the way up to the crater we stopped to see plumeria blossoms (the national flower) and spotted a motmot (the national bird). We did our trip with Tierra Tours, and our guide’s name was Carlos. Carlos gets a big thumbs-up.
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
In a few years, there will probably be a guidebook to the various beaches along the Pacific coast of Nicaragua near San Juan del Sur. They each have different characteristics—some big, some small, some better for surfing, etc. We didn’t have time to do a comprehensive survey. But we can give a thumbs-up to taking a sailboat trip out from San Juan’s harbor and going north to Playa Costa Blanca. The boat belonged to our hotel, the Pelican Eyes, but you don’t have to be a guest there to join a trip. The ride along the coast was smooth and steady, and gave us a view of the coastline and some of the other beaches. When we got to Costa Blanca, we anchored offshore, then jumped in and swam to the beach. The water was cold, but the swim was short. Then the seven of us on the boat had the beach to ourselves. We walked in the soft sand and found crabs in the tidepools, and when we were ready, swam back to the boat, where fresh ceviche and drinks were waiting. We watched the sun set as we sailed back to San Juan. And the captain let my 6-year-old son steer the boat. I’m not even really a boat guy, but I can’t imagine a more relaxing way to spend an afternoon.
Matagalpa, Nicaragua
If you’re visiting Nicaragua, you shouldn’t miss Matagalpa - a beautiful, mountainous, cool area where you can hike around the Selva Negra nature reserve and take coffee or cocoa tours. The Selva Negra also has an on-site restaurant with an outdoor deck overlooking a small lake, perfect for bird-watching. You can sit outside during your meal and enjoy the view, or take a walk around the lake to the special “birdwatching patch” to commune with some local geese.
Carlos Fonseca, Managua, Nicaragua
Managua has two main markets: the Huembes market and the Oriental market. Although Huembes is considered by locals to be the “tourist” market, I’d actually recommend it over Oriental because it’s safer, easier to get around, less chaotic, and (as a traveller) you’ll probably find more of what you’re looking for. Yes, if you want everyday stuff (shoes, electronics, whatever), Oriental is slightly cheaper. But if you’re looking for souvenirs, gifts to bring home, handmade clothes and jewelry, leather items, furniture, hammocks -- pretty much anything artisanal -- this is the place. The market also has a large produce section, where you can buy all sorts of local fruits and vegetables you’ve never tried (much less heard of!) before. Make a whole morning of it: do your shopping, then have lunch and a refreshing Coke drunk from a plastic bag with a straw, Nica style, at one of the market’s many food and drink stalls.
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great place to catch some rays and watch the dragonflies dance during the day. Guests can schedule sunset yoga classes on the deck for the ultimate zen experience.
Parque Santa Julia, Semaforos Familiar 1 1/2 cuadra al sur, Matagalpa, Nicaragua
We visited a special playground designed for children with disabilities run by Familias Especiales. It’s the only playground of its kind in Nicaragua.
Apoyo Lagoon, Nicaragua
When I hear the word lagoon, I don´t envision it being a place I´m going to want to swim. Laguna de Apoyo, located between the cities of Masaya and Granada, completely changed my mind. This warm, fresh water lagoon (actually the size of a lake) with a stunning view of the Mombacho Volcano, is the perfect place to spend a hot day in Nicaragua. You can access the water either from the public beach or through a hotel like Posada Ecologica la Abuela. If you access it through a hotel you’ll either have to pay $6 or spend about $8 at the restaurant. It’s an easy trip from either Managua or Granada, and you can hang by the Apoyo during the day and make an afternoon trip to the Artisan Market in Masaya.
3era. Avenida NO y 1era. calle NO, Del Parque Central 2 cuadras al Oeste, 1/2 cuadra al Norte, León 21000, Nicaragua
From the dusty street, the Hotel El Convento in León, Nicaragua, beckons with its stately façade and red Spanish-tiled roof. Step inside and you instantly feel at home amidst ornate period furnishings that are surely a far cry from the building’s humble beginnings as the 1639 San Francisco Convent. The elegant Restaurante El Victoriano offers an indoor-outdoor retreat centered on the hotel’s manicured, tropical courtyard—an example of the colonial hacienda style found throughout León. The restaurant is a meeting place for people from all walks of life—aged former Sandinistas who now hold positions of leadership, locals splurging on a fine meal, or foreign students from one of the city’s many Spanish language schools seeking tranquility and an excellent cup of coffee.
Km 10 Carratera, Tola-Las Salinas, Tola, Nicaragua
The best of Nicaragua is on the beautiful Emerald Coast. Mukul Resort offers a barefoot luxury experience with stunning suites, exquisite design, and local hospitality. Where else can you surf a great break in front of a 5 star hotel? The Golf and spa are equally as unique.
Set on a private nature reserve where the tropical canopy forest meets the sea outside Nicaragua’s rollicking surf town of San Juan del Sur, Morgan’s Rock Hacienda & Ecolodge is one of the most unique hotel’s we’ve ever experienced.
Home to just 15 casitas, which are massive and enclosed entirely with screens only, so you fall asleep listening to the roar of the waves and the noise of the jungle, it’s a unique sleeping experience The vibe is somewhere between African safari and American National Park lodge, and completely relaxing. We loved the extra touches like the canopy over the bed that is actually a whisper soft air-con system delivering a cool breeze at night should you desire one. There is WiFi, but rooms don’t have TVs, as the concept here is on sustainability and digital detox.
José de Marcoleta, León, Nicaragua
Most travelers consider a visit to a Latin American country incomplete without a stop at a local market. It doesn’t necessarily have to be motivated by a target purchase; often, the joy of market-going is in observing area life and spotting unfamiliar items and ingredients. Check out León’s Mercado Central (Central Market) for all of the above, and sample specialties, including fresh cheese, at one of the food-vendor stalls.