Playa Costa Blanca

Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
A Beach To Ourselves Rivas Nicaragua

In a few years, there will probably be a guidebook to the various beaches along the Pacific coast of Nicaragua near San Juan del Sur. They each have different characteristics—some big, some small, some better for surfing, etc. We didn’t have time to do a comprehensive survey. But we can give a thumbs-up to taking a sailboat trip out from San Juan’s harbor and going north to Playa Costa Blanca. The boat belonged to our hotel, the Pelican Eyes, but you don’t have to be a guest there to join a trip. The ride along the coast was smooth and steady, and gave us a view of the coastline and some of the other beaches. When we got to Costa Blanca, we anchored offshore, then jumped in and swam to the beach. The water was cold, but the swim was short. Then the seven of us on the boat had the beach to ourselves. We walked in the soft sand and found crabs in the tidepools, and when we were ready, swam back to the boat, where fresh ceviche and drinks were waiting. We watched the sun set as we sailed back to San Juan. And the captain let my 6-year-old son steer the boat. I’m not even really a boat guy, but I can’t imagine a more relaxing way to spend an afternoon.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points