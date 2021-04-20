Playa Gigante
Playa Gigante, Nicaragua
Sunset on the BayPlaya Gigante’s quite bay harbors old school pangas from the fishing families that inhabit this charming village. The coastline features small hostels, two surf camps, and a handful of restaurants that serve up fresh caught fish and local produce.
Perfectly located walking distance from world class surf breaks, and beginner shore breaks alike, Gigante is the real deal, especially for those looking to escape the hustle and rapid development of San Juan del Sur.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
The best of both worlds
This brand new beach house is located in a new eco-friendly development on the west coast of Nicaragua in an area known as the "Pacific Riviera" and is only 2 Hours from Managua International Airport. You really can have it all - surf, sand, ocean, private swimming pool, wildlife and endless activities - all within a private and secure gated community.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
In, on, and near the water
Nicaragua's Pacific 'Emerald Coast' lives up to the name and then some. It is home to a brilliant mix of world class and beginner waves, big game fishing, glass smooth bays and pristine snorkeling and scuba reefs.
Pastora Tours is the place to go to plan your day trips and tours - from a boat taxi to the best breaks, a family fishing/snorkeling outting, visit to remote fishing villages or just a sunset tour - these guys do it all.
Local english speaking guides with intimate knowledge of where the waves are breaking and where the fish are biting make Pastora a perfect choice for your nautical needs.
Stop by their office in Gigante or email them and a boat can pick you up wherever you're staying along the coast.
almost 7 years ago
Rainbow leads the way
After a week in Nicaragua's capitol Managua, I had a chance to cruise down and stay at Casa Swell in Playa Gigante. The time was used reading, surfing, and long walks reflecting on new scenery and extraordinary people. This was taken from the rooftop porch of Casa Swell prior to the daily ritual of a 15 min stroll to enjoy a piece of fish and a glass of Flor de Cana Rum.
With rain comes such amazing moments and pictures. A great reminder to slow down and not hide from elements but embrace them when you can.