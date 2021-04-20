Playa Gigante

The best of both worlds

This brand new beach house is located in a new eco-friendly development on the west coast of Nicaragua in an area known as the "Pacific Riviera" and is only 2 Hours from Managua International Airport. You really can have it all - surf, sand, ocean, private swimming pool, wildlife and endless activities - all within a private and secure gated community.



What's not to like about the comforts of a resort/spa - great service, friendly guests, good beach bars and restaurants. BUT, when traveling with an extended family there's really nothing better than having a kitchen to cook in, private pool to swim in and home base away from the crowds.



Redonda Bay guest rentals offer the perfect blend - 3 minute walk to Aqua Wellness, and all of the comforts of home in a 5 bedroom house.



HIGHLY recommended.