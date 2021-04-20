Mukul Resort
Playa Manzanillo, Guacalito de La Isla, Rivas, Nicaragua
| +505 2563 7100
Luxury in NicaraguaThe best of Nicaragua is on the beautiful Emerald Coast. Mukul Resort offers a barefoot luxury experience with stunning suites, exquisite design, and local hospitality. Where else can you surf a great break in front of a 5 star hotel? The Golf and spa are equally as unique.
about 6 years ago
Lauren Maggard, Jetset World Travel
“The Mukul Resort sits on Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast, along the Pacific Ocean. The best ceviche lunch anywhere is at the beach bar, where you sit on the sand for lunch. Enjoy it with a cocktail made with Flor de Caña rum.”