Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mukul Resort

Playa Manzanillo, Guacalito de La Isla, Rivas, Nicaragua
Website
| +505 2563 7100
Luxury in Nicaragua Rivas Nicaragua
Lauren Maggard, Jetset World Travel Rivas Nicaragua
Luxury in Nicaragua Rivas Nicaragua
Lauren Maggard, Jetset World Travel Rivas Nicaragua

Luxury in Nicaragua

The best of Nicaragua is on the beautiful Emerald Coast. Mukul Resort offers a barefoot luxury experience with stunning suites, exquisite design, and local hospitality. Where else can you surf a great break in front of a 5 star hotel? The Golf and spa are equally as unique.
By Lauren Maggard , AFAR Travel Advisor

More Recommendations

AFAR Travel Advisory Council
about 6 years ago

Lauren Maggard, Jetset World Travel

“The Mukul Resort sits on Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast, along the Pacific Ocean. The best ceviche lunch anywhere is at the beach bar, where you sit on the sand for lunch. Enjoy it with a cocktail made with Flor de Caña rum.”

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points