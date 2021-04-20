Hotel El Convento, León

Lunch In The Convent Gardens

If you are in Leon, this place is a lot of fun for lunch. If you like architecture, it's a good place for photos (kind of like El Convento in San Juan). Both convents have been adaptively reused as hotels and restaurants in very tasteful ways. It's a fun place to explore the lobby, hallways, and the dining area is traditional and classy. It was extremely slow when we went for lunch, so we had excellent service and the three course meal was delicious. Again, I was traveling through Leon with locals and every recommendation they made was great.



We did not stay here for the night, but the hotel is in a great area, and most of Leon is within walking distance. Nearby, they was an amazing art school where the students were restoring historic paintings which we were able to watch through the open doors.