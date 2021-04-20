HomeTravel GuidesNicaraguaGranada

Espressonista Specialty Coffee Bar

609, Calle Real Xalteva, Granada, Nicaragua
http://www.espressonista-granada.com/)
All Rights Reserved

All Rights Reserved

All Rights Reserved

All Rights Reserved

All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved

If you’re in Granada, stop in for a meal or drink at Café Espressonista. Housed in a building from 1860, the café is owned by New York transplants Andres and Zoltan, who have created a fun, funky space with a true artisanal spirit. Chef Zoltan’s baked goods and ice creams are made in-house and the drink menu includes Espressonista’s own small-batch brewed beer. Thanks to relationships with the best coffee producers in Nicaragua, Espressonista’s coffee drinks are the best in Nicaragua. All ingredients are sourced from local markets or farmers, and the same attention to detail can be found in the design of the space and the plating of the meals. In addition, you can buy exquisite men’s shirts that Andres designs and has made by hand of the finest cotton. Photo by Marianna Jamadi.

By Marianna Jamadi

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

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