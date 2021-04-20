Apoyo Lagoon Apoyo Lagoon, Nicaragua

This is no swampy lagoon When I hear the word lagoon, I don´t envision it being a place I´m going to want to swim. Laguna de Apoyo, located between the cities of Masaya and Granada, completely changed my mind. This warm, fresh water lagoon (actually the size of a lake) with a stunning view of the Mombacho Volcano, is the perfect place to spend a hot day in Nicaragua.

You can access the water either from the public beach or through a hotel like Posada Ecologica la Abuela. If you access it through a hotel you'll either have to pay $6 or spend about $8 at the restaurant.

It's an easy trip from either Managua or Granada, and you can hang by the Apoyo during the day and make an afternoon trip to the Artisan Market in Masaya.