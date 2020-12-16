A weekend trip to visit Berlin offers just enough time to explore some of the city's history and cultural hotspots, and, of course, tuck into some German cuisine and street food (hello currywurst). If it's a meet the locals sort of weekend you're after, pick a few neighborhoods to focus on: perhaps the restaurants, street art, and galleries of Mitte and Friedrichshain? Don't miss the East Side Gallery. And, on Sunday, Prenzlauer Berg for its open air flea market. A perfect weekend indeed.