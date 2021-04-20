Where are you going?
Flea Market at Mauerpark

Bernauer Str. 63-64, 13355 Berlin, Germany
Sun 10am - 6pm

Bargain Hunting in Berlin

In true Berlin fashion, flea markets are not hard to find. One of the newer fleas takes place every Sunday at Mauerpark.

I arrived on the early side, around 10am, and the space was already buzzing with locals on the hunt for vintage items, second-hand bikes, and inexpensive clothes.

I wandered aimlessly through the park for about an hour, just taking in the sights and sounds of the city. At 3 p.m., a live karaoke party breaks out. It’s the perfect place to release your inner diva.

Both the U-Bahn and the S-Bahn stop at Schönhauser Allee, as does the M1 tram.
By Megan Eileen McDonough

Sivan Askayo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Shopping for Flea Market Treasures

One of Berlin's busiest flea markets is in Mauer Park in the Prenzlauer Berg district. The name means Wall Park, after the Berlin Wall, whose remains can be found there.

The market is open on Sundays only, when visitors and shoppers can find secondhand furniture, vintage shoes and clothes, some old utensils and dishes, and even some leftovers and souvenirs from the Soviet days in East Berlin.

Alongside the vintage booths, a food market serves German beer, sausages, steaming sauerkraut, corn, and more.

