Flea Market at Mauerpark Bernauer Str. 63-64, 13355 Berlin, Germany

More info Sun 10am - 6pm

Bargain Hunting in Berlin In true Berlin fashion, flea markets are not hard to find. One of the newer fleas takes place every Sunday at Mauerpark.



I arrived on the early side, around 10am, and the space was already buzzing with locals on the hunt for vintage items, second-hand bikes, and inexpensive clothes.



I wandered aimlessly through the park for about an hour, just taking in the sights and sounds of the city. At 3 p.m., a live karaoke party breaks out. It’s the perfect place to release your inner diva.



Both the U-Bahn and the S-Bahn stop at Schönhauser Allee, as does the M1 tram.