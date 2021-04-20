Where are you going?
Hackesche Höfe

Rosenthaler Str. 40 -41, 10178 Berlin, Germany
This is one of the most hectic and lively courtyards in Berlin. Located in Mitte, it is named after the Hackeschen Market, which is across the street.

As in many of Berlin's courtyards, the building complex around it consists of offices, businesses, factories, and apartment buildings. In this specific one sits a well-known movie theater, which makes it even busier.

As this was the first courtyard and quite successful, today there are eight other courtyards between Rosenthal and the Sophienstraße.

All around the courtyards, you'll find numerous bars, restaurants, and clubs. The area has become one of the coolest places to go at night.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

