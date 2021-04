Designed by architect, Daniel Libeskind, The Jewish Museum Berlin is much more than a museum - it is more of an interactive, full-day event that takes you through the history of Jews not only in Germany , but the world. Seeing the building itself is an experience. Once inside you are given headphones for a self-guided tour and taken into different rooms and spaces that evoke emotions and sensations that can at times be disconcerting. But, that's the point. Be prepared to hike up stair cases, walk outdoors to concrete monument installations and interact with new media experiences. It's a bit daunting, but worth the time. You'll leave changed.