The Reichstag - The best way to get an overview of Berlin

The Reichstag Building is where Parliament gathers and is also one of the best places to see all of Berlin from high above. The building itself reminds me of a glass version of The Guggenheim Museum in NYC, but instead of looking at art and sculpture, visitors to The Reichstag get an amazing 360 degree overview of the city of Berlin. Access to Reichstag is free, but you must register for a tour time in advance. There are two ways to go about this: 1) Register for a time online several days in advance (time slots book up online quickly). If choosing this option make sure you receive your reservation request email and then click on the confirmation link and enter in all your information. Receiving just the reservation request email is not enough. You need to remember to click on it and enter in your confirmation details. 2) Your other options is to stand in the reservation line across the street from the building and reserve a spot for that day or that week. Many more reservations are available at the ticket booth than online, but the line can be long. I strongly recommend going to the ticket line early in the morning when there are very few people there. Once in the building you are given an automated headset in your chosen language that guides you up the building and gives you information about all that you see.