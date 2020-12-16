The Best Shopping in Venice
Murano glass and Venetian masks are two of La Serenissima's classic souvenirs, though the quality of craftsmanship can really vary. Let us point you to reliably great sources for these products as well as artisanal jewelry, rare books, modern perfumes, and handmade clothing.
Wonderful little bookstores are scattered all over Venice and Libraria Acqua Alta (Bookstore of High Water) is one of these hidden gems. Named and themed around the fact that Venice's floods are a peril to books, all of the store's stock is placed...
Dale Chihuly learned to blow glass at Venini Glassmakers on Murano. That alone should be enough to send you to the island (a 45-minute waterbus ride from San Marco) for a visit to Venini. The factory has been making glass since the 1920s but...
Maria e Susanna Sent has several shops where they sell their glass jewelry, the cutest one of them all just off the Ponte San Moisè in San Marco. This boutique is about as big as a broom closet, and that is certainly part of its charm. The...
What's old is new again at Venice's most buzzed-about shopping destination: a department store opened in 2017 in a building dating to the 1500s. An even earlier iteration, a 13th-century trading hall for German ("tedeschi") merchants, went up in...
Near the base of the landmark Rialto Bridge, the historic Rialto Market is well worth a wander. Seek it out in the early morning when it provides an authentic local experience (and awesome social-media ops), with fishmongers hawking their fresh...
Since opening its doors in 1866, the Venice-based jewelers, Atillio Codognato, have been turning out exceptional, rings, bracelets, and earrings known the world over. Their shop is located just off San Marco and has been a favorite haunt of the...
If you’re in the market for a handcrafted handbag, then head to Silvano Arnaldo and Massimiliano Battois’s storefront just off Campo San Luca. The Venetian designers' fantastic leather creations are handmade by local artisans and showcased on...
To dress like the gondoliers you'll need to pick up a pair of genuine friulane slippers at Gianni Dittura, one of the few remaining purveyors of the original footwear in Venice. Friulanes (or furlanes) were born of frugality in the 19th century,...
"Venetian pearls" is what some people call the blown glass beads you'll find in Venice. While the quality of some of them can be disappointing, Atmosfera Veneziana has a great selection of high-quality Venetian glass beads, as well as other...
This vibrant and friendly shop, just around the corner from Piazza San Marco, offers an eclectic mix of San Marco flags in every size, Murano glass jewelry, wax stamps, and colorful art pigments.
It has been said that when Daniel Day Lewis decided to learn to be a shoemaker (yes, he did do that), he learned his craft with this Venetian master. Walk in and you'll enter an old-fashioned cobbler's shop with incredible footwear everywhere you...
Fortuny fabrics, with their iridescent, waterlike shimmer, were born here in Venice at the Giudecca factory. You can't visit the factory (trade secrets, you know) but the Fortuny showroom is open to the public. Along with fabrics for sale, you can...
Mario Fortuny was a great maker of silks and velvets. His special formula for crinkling and dying silks and weighting them with glass (creating a dress called the "Delphos") has never been equaled. The dress was a favorite of dancer Isadora Duncan...
This place was one of those shops you stumble upon, then wish you could spend the day. Not only did the Toletta have a really good selection of English books—from classics (including Thomas Mann's Death in Venice, of course) and recent novels to a...
One of the things Venice is best known for, after its gondolas and canals, is enchanting handmade masks—and mask shops abound in the city. One standout is Gottardo Stefano, where you can find any type of mask you might want: from feminine...
Retail therapy takes on new significance at this nonprofit, where the vintage-inspired dresses, jackets, and bags are designed and handmade by the inmates of the women's prison on Giudecca island as part of a skills training program. Fortuny and...
