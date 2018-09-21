Banco Lotto n.10

Retail therapy takes on new significance at this nonprofit, where the vintage-inspired dresses, jackets, and bags are designed and handmade by the inmates of the women’s prison on Giudecca island as part of a skills training program. Fortuny and Bevilacqua donate some of the more sumptuous fabrics, and colors tend to be bold and cheery.
More Recommendations
Banco Lotto
Retail therapy takes on new significance at this nonprofit, where the vintage-inspired dresses, jackets, and bags are designed and handmade by the inmates of the women’s prison on Giudecca island as part of a skills training program. Fortuny and Bevilacqua donate some of the more sumptuous fabrics, and colors tend to be bold and cheery.