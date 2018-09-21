HomeTravel Guides

Banco Lotto n.10

Banco Lotto

Banco Lotto

Retail therapy takes on new significance at this nonprofit, where the vintage-inspired dresses, jackets, and bags are designed and handmade by the inmates of the women’s prison on Giudecca island as part of a skills training program. Fortuny and Bevilacqua donate some of the more sumptuous fabrics, and colors tend to be bold and cheery.

By Kate Appleton

Kate Appleton
Fri Sep 21 09:48:56 EDT 2018

Banco Lotto

