The Best Restaurants on the Dalmatian Coast
Collected by Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert
Long lunches on sun-dappled terraces, wine tastings in rolling vineyards, dinners created around the freshest possible fish: The Dalmation Coast is blessed with a bounty of local products – peppery olive oil, Istrian ham, artisan cheeses, and of course the seafood – and the perfect setting to enjoy them in.
Ul. Svetog Dominika bb, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
This extraordinary restaurant holds a prime position in Dubrovnik: It's located on the city walls with wide-open views of the old town harbor. The expert staff puts a unique spin on Mediterranean cuisine and presents it in an almost artistic...
Wine is an integral part of life on the Dalmatian Coast, a region with many indigenous varietals; a visit to Dubrovnik shouldn’t go by without a glass of local wine. Tucked away on Palmotićeva Street off the main Stradun, D’Vino offers cozy...
Barba offers a fresh take on fast food, serving tasty items like octopus and shrimp burgers, anchovy sandwiches, and fried calamari, all made with today’s catch. Located on a small side street off Stradun, the shop is tiny and...
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
Gundulićeva poljana 8, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
This iconic restaurant in the Old Town of Dubrovnik stands out, even against the backdrop of lively Gundulić Square and its innumerable pigeons. From the blue-and-white-striped chairs on the outdoor terrace to the fresh seafood coming out of the...
Poljana Ruđera Boškovića 7, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Facing the impressive Jesuit complex in the Old Town, Kopun is just far enough from the tourist hot spots to elevate its already good food with a pinch of serenity. The menu here focuses on traditional delicacies from the region, including a ...
2, Ul. Cvijete Zuzorić, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Its name honors an avant-garde woman poet from Dubrovnik’s golden age, Cvijeta Zuzorić. Its menu, by star chef Jeffery Vella, honors one of the Cvijeta’s tenets: No compromising on the things you believe in. And what the staff believes...
Brsalje ul. 3, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Right by the Pile Gate, in a beautifully restored maritime school, Restaurant Nautika feels special even before you taste the food. With mesmerizing views of Kolorina Bay beyond and Lovrijenac Fortress looming overhead, this elegant...
Domaldova ul. 2, 21000, Split, Croatia
At the heart of Diocletian’s Palace, this colorful bar—a recent addition to Split’s dining scene—is already a favorite for its globally flavored tapas-style dishes. The menu is small but far-flung, featuring everything from...
Ul. Petra Kružića 3, 21000, Split, Croatia
As the daughter of one of Croatia’s most legendary chefs, Ivana Gamulin felt inspired to follow in her late father’s footsteps and open a restaurant. The result is Villa Spiza, a countertop spot within the palace walls, where she and...
Ul. Marka Marulića 2, 21000, Split, Croatia
A tribute to the zinfandel grape, which originated in Croatia, this restaurant and bar features a zin-centric wine list but also showcases regional favorites like Plavac and Dingač. Of its 100 wines, it offers about 30 by the glass, encouraging...
21000, Split, Croatia
A local's suggestion landed me on Maazgoon's terrace, a vibrant spot right next door to the Diocletian Palace in Split.
The crew at the restaurant is passionate about modern takes on Mediterranean dishes; food that is all about the best...
Trg pet bunara 1, 23000, Zadar, Croatia
On the edge of Zadar’s historic quarter, steps from Pet Bunara Square, this Slow Food–inspired restaurant invites you to linger over your meal. Grab a seat in the exposed-stone dining room or out on the olive tree–fringed terrace...
Ul. kralja Dmitra Zvonimira 2, 23420, Zadar, Croatia
For a seafood experience featuring fresh-caught Adriatic fish, book a table at this lovely restaurant in the small harbor of Foša Zadar, right by Zadar’s ancient city walls. The interior incorporates original details, like exposed...
Ul Jurja Dalmatinca 1, 22000, Šibenik, Croatia
Voted Croatia’s best restaurant several years in a row, Pelegrini is reason enough to visit Šibenik. The talented owner and chef Rudi Štefan continues to raise the bar at this gorgeous spot, which is housed in an ancient...
