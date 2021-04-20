D'vino
D'VinoWine is an integral part of life on the Dalmatian Coast, a region with many indigenous varietals; a visit to Dubrovnik shouldn’t go by without a glass of local wine. Tucked away on Palmotićeva Street off the main Stradun, D’Vino offers cozy interiors as well as atmospheric seating at tables set on the narrow thoroughfare outside. Try a glass of something new from the impressive selection of local producers—the knowledgeable staff can help guide you in choosing one. D'Vino features several tasting experiences that highlight the region’s star wines: the Konavle Valley's refreshing Malvazija, potent Plavac Mali reds from the Pelješac Peninsula, and Korčula Island’s fruity Pošip whites. Pair the wines with a platter of prosciutto and Croatian cheeses for a wonderful welcome to Dubrovnik and its wine region.
Best Wine Bar in Dubrovnik
Tucked away in a maze of narrow lanes and alleys are hundreds of shops and restaurants, but my favorite is the D’Vino Wine Bar. Owned by an eclectic gentleman of Croatian and Australian heritage, the wine bar is the best way to learn more about delicious Croatian wines. Just let the servers know your wine preferences, and they’ll select some of the best local wine for you to taste. They also feature delicious small plates and snacks, adding a roundup of Croatian food to your drinking experience. The best part of the wine bar experience, though, is the ambiance. Sitting at a small table in the middle of the alley, this is prime people watching territory, and the feeling of living in a great European city can’t be avoided. It’s moments like this one that make Dubrovnik so amazing.
Beauty of Croatian Wines
I sort of knew that Croatia had a robust wine industry, but I was dubious about the quality. But almost instantly I learned that I was wrong, very wrong. Reds seem to the specialty, but there’s certainly no shortage of crisp whites either. The national wine is a dessert wine that sometimes (and unfairly) gets confused with an Italian varietal. Croatian Prošek is a red fortified wine more like a port than a true dessert wine. It’s a popular and traditional drink but that’s not the end of the story. With Croatia’s recent admittance into the EU, Italy has raised concerns that the name is too similar to Prosecco, the bubbly sparkling wine that visitors to Italy have loved for generations. It’s a silly debate though because believe me, there are absolutely no similarities between the two. To experience great Croatian wines, stop by the wine bar D’Vino in Dubrovnik to sample some of the best.
Taste Rich Croatian Wines in a Cozy Atmosphere
Nestled in the heart of Dubrovnik's Old Town is D'vino Wine Bar. You'd be forgiven for passing right by this tiny bar without noticing it, but you may never forgive yourself for missing out. D'vino has wines from around the world, but specializes in local Croatian wine. If rich, spicy reds are your passion, look no further. We enjoyed a flight of reds accompanied by a plate of local cheeses, cured meats and olives, hand-selected by D'vino's passionate owners. Our host, one of the owners, took his time explaining each of the wines and the region it came from and made excellent recommendations based on our preferences. It's the perfect, relaxing way to end a busy day of exploring Dubrovnik.
D'vino Wine Bar
Tucked on a street north of Stradun, with a cozy interior and high tables outside, D'vino invites you to try a glass from an impressive selection of local producers and pair it with a platter of prosciutto and a selection of Croatian cheeses.