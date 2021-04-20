Zinfandel
Ul. Marka Marulića 2, 21000, Split, Croatia
| +385 21 355 135
Photo courtesy of Zinfandel
More info
Sun - Thur 8am - 1am
Fri, Sat 8am - 2am
ZinfandelA tribute to the zinfandel grape, which originated in Croatia, this restaurant and bar features a zin-centric wine list but also showcases regional favorites like Plavac and Dingač. Of its 100 wines, it offers about 30 by the glass, encouraging guests to taste their way through Croatia’s wine heritage. Pair your drinks with one of the restaurant’s three-tiered platters, which come loaded with Dalmatian bites, then settle in on the terrace for some live music. If you’re hungry for a full meal, opt instead for the five-course “Taste of Dalmatia” menu, which includes everything from seared Adriatic tuna and homemade oxtail ravioli to calamari stuffed with ricotta and sun-dried tomatoes. Come morning, Zinfandel also serves breakfast, which diners can pair with champagne or fig-flavored travarica, a local herb grappa.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Zinfandel in Split
Zinfandel is a great establishment right around the corner from The Baptistery /Jupiter's Temple. Ask the wait staff about wines & wine pairings. Carries a wide range of wines, however I highly recommend the Croatian wines.