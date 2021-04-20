Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Zinfandel

Ul. Marka Marulića 2, 21000, Split, Croatia
Website
| +385 21 355 135
Zinfandel Croatia

More info

Sun - Thur 8am - 1am
Fri, Sat 8am - 2am

Zinfandel

A tribute to the zinfandel grape, which originated in Croatia, this restaurant and bar features a zin-centric wine list but also showcases regional favorites like Plavac and Dingač. Of its 100 wines, it offers about 30 by the glass, encouraging guests to taste their way through Croatia’s wine heritage. Pair your drinks with one of the restaurant’s three-tiered platters, which come loaded with Dalmatian bites, then settle in on the terrace for some live music. If you’re hungry for a full meal, opt instead for the five-course “Taste of Dalmatia” menu, which includes everything from seared Adriatic tuna and homemade oxtail ravioli to calamari stuffed with ricotta and sun-dried tomatoes. Come morning, Zinfandel also serves breakfast, which diners can pair with champagne or fig-flavored travarica, a local herb grappa.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Megan Hudson
almost 7 years ago

Zinfandel in Split

Zinfandel is a great establishment right around the corner from The Baptistery /Jupiter's Temple. Ask the wait staff about wines & wine pairings. Carries a wide range of wines, however I highly recommend the Croatian wines.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points