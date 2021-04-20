Pet Bunara
Trg pet bunara 1, 23000, Zadar, Croatia
Pet BunaraOn the edge of Zadar’s historic quarter, steps from Pet Bunara Square, this Slow Food–inspired restaurant invites you to linger over your meal. Grab a seat in the exposed-stone dining room or out on the olive tree–fringed terrace and dig into traditional Dalmatian dishes prepared with local, mostly organic ingredients. Pet Bunara even makes all its bread and pasta on-site. Try the orzotto (a pearl-barley stew with smoked mussels), the excellent octopus salad, and, for those with a sweet tooth, the divine fig cake.
Located off Pet Bunara Square in an unassuming locale, this restaurant puts an emphasis on local ingredients. Bread and pasta are homemade, and the ingredients in dishes like the stuffed cuttlefish are always fresh. Regulars recommend not skipping dessert; the cakes are practically local legends—choose from chocolate, fig, pistachio and other options, including gluten-free ones. The restaurant prides itself on its "slow food" style, so give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the Dalmatian specialties in a leisurely fashion.