The Best Restaurants in Vietnam
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The extraordinary tastes and flavors of Vietnam, found everywhere from the chaotic stalls of the night markets to the hushed dining rooms of luxury hotels, plucked from skewers and slurped from bowls, have a way of imparting an immediate connection to the country's culture. Discover Vietnam by biting into a just-made spring roll, tasting fiery noodles, seeking the influence of French colonial cuisine in a sandwich bought on the street, or just contemplating the complex wonders of a humble country meal. You'll remember all your first tastes here.
Save Place
98 Nguyễn Huệ, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
One of the most beloved Vietnamese eateries in Saigon, SH Garden has lovely views of a pretty part of the city, but it has earned its following with dishes that celebrate the flavors of all the country's regions, from north to south. Situated on...
Save Place
10 Đặng Tất, Tân Định, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Recalling Saigon's past, Cuc Gach Quan offers fine Vietnamese fare in a cozy setting that re-creates the home of the owner’s grandmother—a French-colonial house with worn, wood-plank floors; retro furnishings; warm lighting; and a...
Save Place
32 Võ Văn Tần, Phường 6, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Though vegetarian restaurants aren’t uncommon in Vietnam, they aren’t always easy to track down, and many vegetarian and vegan visitors end up settling for nonmeat options at normal eateries. (A traveler tip: The word chay means "meatless" or...
Save Place
39 Trần Ngọc Diện, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Housed inside a District Two whitewashed colonial villa with a pool out back just a few hundred feet from the Saigon River, 3G Trois Gourmands prepares fine French cuisine. The menu is largely old-school classic French, with dishes like venison...
Save Place
8/15 Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Save Place
Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Started by a food writer and a food photographer who regularly took their friends to their favorite eateries, Street Foodies Saigon now shepherds groups on walking tours of those same spots. It’s a great way to get a handle on the delights...
Save Place
136/9 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
In an alley off Le Thanh Ton not far from Ben Thanh Market, this no-fuss, homestyle-cooking joint is a huge hit with locals as well as expats living in Saigon. The evocative decor on the two floors includes murals of Vietnamese street scenes and...
Save Place
17 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Close to the Opera House and the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel, Club Opera Novel is in a former private residence with high ceilings, a handsomely stocked bar, and pretty, stained-wood front doors. The restaurant presents modern Vietnamese food...
Save Place
19 Ngô Văn Sở, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
La Verticale, run by Didier Corlou, a Frenchman who is a well-known figure in the local dining scene, is a feast for the senses. Corlou creates what he describes as contemporary-Indochinese cuisine—but which could also be described as...
Save Place
45 Nguyễn Phúc Chu, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Part of a family of three restaurants, Mango Mango has a prime location in Hoi An, on the Thu Bon River close to the Japanese Covered Bridge. Its bright interior—sunny walls; high, wood-beamed ceilings; a colorful replica fishing boat that...
Save Place
119 Trần Cao Vân, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
The fine contemporary-Asian cuisine at the Sea Shell, a sister restaurant to Nu Eatery (also in Hoi An), has been a hit ever since it opened in 2015. Set in a lovingly restored fisherman’s home on An Bang Beach, north of the main part of the...
Save Place
115 Trần Cao Vân, Phường Minh An, tp. Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
The flavors and textures of a banh mi—crispy, chewy, spicy, sweet, tangy with ingredients of mayonnaise, pâté, pork (or sometimes chicken or tofu), pickled vegetables, cilantro, and chili, all piled into a crusty...
Save Place
While pho bo might be the king of Hanoian street food and bun cha the cult hero, for less carnivorous types this simple yet vastly popular hit is one of the city's unsung favorites. For the uninitiated, the popularity of the dish might be slightly...
Save Place
13 Lò Đúc, Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
You’ll need some sustenance for a busy day, so after observing the early morning action at Hoan Kiem Lake, head to nearby Pho Thin for a warming bowl of Vietnam’s de facto national dish. Hanoians like their beef noodle soup fairly austere and...
Save Place
36 Hàng Mành, Hàng Gai, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
There are plenty of pretty average dining experiences to be had in the Old Quarter with charming service and decor let down by bland food. Hanoi Garden doesn't reinvent the wheel with its own tourist-friendly menu. What it does do is ensure that...
Save Place
12-14 Hàng Gà, Hàng Bồ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
This is a reliable place to sample one of Hanoi's indigenous classics: banh cuon, or steamed rice rolls stuffed with minced pork and chopped wood-ear mushrooms. Less a restaurant, more a hole-in-the-wall with a few tables and chairs strewn around,...
Save Place
15 Chân Cầm, Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Inspired by the cooking of his wife's grandmother, Madame Hien is chef Didier Corlou's attempt at upscale but unfussy Vietnamese cuisine. Set in the former Spanish embassy, it is a beautiful spot for both lunch and dinner, with the outside...
Save Place
Pho Ga (chicken pho) is traditional to northern Vietnam and is served all day. The best time to get it from a local vendor is early in the morning because it's SO fresh and makes for a perfect breakfast. As a side note about this photo, I love...
Save Place
248 Đường Trần Phú, Phước Ninh, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Long recognised as one of the best restaurants in Danang, Red Sky continues to set high standards. The menu at the upstairs venue features western dishes such as seared tuna, succulent steaks and a range of delicious pasta favourites. The...
Save Place
4 Bạch Đằng, Thạch Thang, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
For those who wish to sample a selection of choices from Vietnam's formidable culinary arsenal in a spotless setting, Madam Lan's is by far the best choice in Danang. Housed in a French/Vietnamese colonial mansion, the restaurant does a wide range...
Save Place
150 Bạch Đằng, Hải Châu 1, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
One of Danang's trailblazers, The Waterfront has been dishing out imaginative cuisine and high quality drinks longer than most venues in the city. Standards remain high here with standout dishes including an excellent burger, soy-glazed salmon and...
Save Place
326 Lý Thường Kiệt, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam 560000, Vietnam
The excellent Almanity Hoi An excels on a number of levels, and its Four Plates restaurant is a good place for a splurge whether you are a guest of not. The venue doesn't restrict itself to one style, with Japanese, Vietnamese, Italian and grill...
Save Place
TT. Cát Bà, Cát Hải, Hải Phòng, Vietnam
Located on the main street of Cat Ba island, the family-owned Phuong Nhung consistently gets great marks for its service, great pho bo (beef noodle soup), seafood and spring rolls. Ocean views, a bustling, friendly clientele and "real food" not...
Save Place
Thu Bồn River, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, Cẩm Nam, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Let me set the scene for you. A sleepy Vietnamese town on the Thu Bon River, a place where colorful shops loom over ancient cobbled streets, lanterns illuminate the path through a grandiose covered bridge, and tiny men pilot tiny skiffs across the...
Popular Stories
- 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
- 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
- 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
- 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer