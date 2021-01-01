The Best Restaurants in Vietnam

The extraordinary tastes and flavors of Vietnam, found everywhere from the chaotic stalls of the night markets to the hushed dining rooms of luxury hotels, plucked from skewers and slurped from bowls, have a way of imparting an immediate connection to the country's culture. Discover Vietnam by biting into a just-made spring roll, tasting fiery noodles, seeking the influence of French colonial cuisine in a sandwich bought on the street, or just contemplating the complex wonders of a humble country meal. You'll remember all your first tastes here.