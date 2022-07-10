Where are you going?
Banh Mi Carts

115 Trần Cao Vân, Phường Minh An, tp. Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
+84 777 476 177
Banh Mi Carts thành phố Hội An Vietnam

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

The flavors and textures of a banh mi—crispy, chewy, spicy, sweet, tangy with ingredients of mayonnaise, pâté, pork (or sometimes chicken or tofu), pickled vegetables, cilantro, and chili, all piled into a crusty baguette—help to explain the allure of this iconic Vietnamese sandwich, and why it’s been successfully replicated at restaurants around the world, from New York to Sydney. Hoi An has many fine banh mi sellers, but among the top two are undoubtedly the holes-in-the-wall Madam Khanh (or Madam Queen) on Tran Cao Van Street and the always-busy Banh Mi Phuong on Phan Chu Trinh, popularized by Anthony Bourdain in his program No Reservations.
By Sanjay Surana , AFAR Contributor

