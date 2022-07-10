3G Trois Gourmands
Housed inside a District Two whitewashed colonial villa with a pool out back just a few hundred feet from the Saigon River, 3G Trois Gourmands prepares fine French cuisine. The menu is largely old-school classic French, with dishes like venison fillet and lobster with butter sauce, and pages devoted to desserts and ice creams. The country-style decor includes plenty of flowers and basic wooden shelves stocked with bottles of wine. There's also a bar situated under a conservatory-style glass roof. The selection of cheeses, many of them made in-house, is impressive.