The Best Places to Eat in Aruba

If paradise had a flavor, it would taste like Aruba. The food here borrows heavily from Spanish, Portuguese, African, Indonesian, and Dutch traditions, while restaurants range from romantic, fine-dining destinations to beachside grills serving fresh seafood and Dutch pancakes.

abd66c9b2a17d32f7d76f7e251f085c1.jpg
Aruba Tourism Authority
Papiamento Restaurant
Washington 61, Noord, Aruba
Located in a former home built more than 100 years ago, this intimate restaurant excels in ambience and Caribbean specialties. Outdoor tables sit next to a pool and pretty tropical gardens, while the dining room boasts an array of European antiques. A son of the restaurant’s original owners, the current chef specializes in such dishes as bouillabaisse, crunchy okra, and cinnamon-and-brown-sugar sweet potato mash. Also on offer is seafood prepared with local spices and coconut milk. Whatever you choose, don’t miss the wine cellar, which once functioned as the home’s cheese room and now features nearly 2,000 bottles by 120 labels.
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
991c54a0b16089ed91750343c90f9743.jpg
Driftwood Restaurant
Driftwood Restaurant
Driftwood Building, Klipstraat 12, Oranjestad, Aruba
Thanks to its robust offerings, Driftwood is widely considered the best seafood restaurant on the island. Here, marquee dishes range from Atlantic king crab to Caribbean lobster, while standard options include coconut-battered shrimp and the catch of the day, often hauled in from the sea by the restaurant’s owner. For an even fresher meal, opt for the catch-and-cook experience: Driftwood Charter Yacht offers deep-sea fishing excursions, after which the house chef back at the restaurant will prepare whatever you’ve caught.
March 08, 2018 05:17 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
99a0f05d32ba6359d3b1435a526c90df.jpg
Aruba Tourism Authority
Diana’s Pancakes Place
J.E. Irausquin Blvd 370, Noord, Aruba
Go Dutch with breakfast at this beachfront spot, located next to Aruba’s iconic red windmill. Here, the menu is written on a chalkboard and features all manner of sweet and savory pancakes, from apple-cinnamon-banana to Norwegian and Dutch cheese with ham. There are even some gluten-free options. Just don’t expect American-style flapjacks—the house specialty is more of a thick crepe. Whatever you choose, pair it with preservative-free syrup from Holland and your pick from the never-ending coffee list.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
8e43a0f196d91a7476bdf772137ed495.jpg
Matthew's Beachside Restaurant
Matthew’s Beachside Restaurant
J.E. Irausquin Blvd 51, Oranjestad, Aruba
Located at the Casa del Mar Beach Resort, this casual, indoor-outdoor restaurant starts serving breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and stays open until 10 p.m. Whether you visit morning, noon, or night, you can look forward to everything from local fish to oversize salads and hearty sandwiches. Cocktails are another specialty—in fact, the restaurant hosts happy hour three times a day with two-for-one drink offers. Other nightly specials popular with both visitors and locals include all-you-can-eat ribs on Tuesdays and karaoke on Wednesdays, made all the more fun by the breezy location and ocean views. Die-hard sports fans don’t even have to miss the game, since the restaurant tunes its TVs to whatever patrons request.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
The_Old_fisherman.ATP_3631.jpg
Aruba Tourism Authority
The Old Fisherman
Havenstraat 36, Oranjestad, Aruba
It’s all about the fruits of the sea at the Old Fisherman, a local favorite in the center of town. Although the decor is nautical and the dishes are named for seafaring icons, the atmosphere isn’t exactly what you’d expect on vacation. No matter, you—and the locals who pack the place at lunchtime—came for the food anyway. Among the must-try dishes are the Charlie Brouns (fried fish roe in garlic sauce), Juan Henriquez (grilled catch of the day in a mango-coconut-wine reduction), and the Jan Semeleer (conch). Pair your order with an ice-cold Balashi (the local beer) or non-alcoholic awa di lamoenchi (house-made lemonade).
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
8faabf8f7227043344602e9b689dcbaf.jpg
Aruba Tourism Authority
Daily Fish
Bubali 141-A, Noord, Aruba
True to its name, this centrally located eatery and seafood market excels in super-fresh preparations of the daily catch, whether fried, baked, smoked, grilled, or cooked in soup. The fish-and-chips, served with coleslaw, is particularly popular for its light batter and crispy finish, and the tuna—in any preparation—is always excellent. For the best deal on the island, opt for the trio combo and pick three of your favorites. If you’re not keen on sitting in the cramped space, order your food to go and enjoy it on the beach instead. You can also pick up marinated fillets to cook yourself at your condo or villa.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
070126c62dbcddc505b6a99c3c565692.jpg
Aruba Tourism Authority﻿
Boca Prins Bar and Restaurant
San Fuego 70, 7, Santa Cruz, Aruba
Day-trippers in search of awesome views, cool drinks, and light bites score at this oasis in the middle of Arikok National Park. The menu is simple and heavy on island favorites, from fried whole fish to seafood served with plantains, salad, and pan bait (a pancake-like bread). There are also hamburgers and cold sandwiches, along with frozen cocktails and local beer. Still, it’s the views that really stun. From its perch between Boca Prins Bay and the Fontein Cave, the restaurant has sweeping vistas of desert, hills, and sea.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
d20973dfa5506aafa15f87f0ee2479e2.jpg
Daniella Nilva
Zeerover
Savaneta 270, Savaneta, Aruba
A classic fish house in the sleepy village of Savaneta, Zeerover is all about fresh, Aruban-style seafood. Cooled by ocean breezes, the spot may feel like a bit of a dive to some, but its fish comes straight from the sea—in fact, you can watch from the restaurant’s perch on the pier as fishermen pull in their catch. The menu reflects whatever the boats bring in that day, often snapper, wahoo, or even barracuda, and includes savory sides like banana hasa (plantains), pan bati (corn bread pancakes), and funchi (fritters). Be sure to also try the shrimp; the peel-and-eat delicacies are always cooked to perfection. Note: The restaurant is closed on Mondays.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
54ccf4c61ebd16ed7cc4468fc1a2a455.jpg
Bugaloe Beach Bar and Grill
Bugaloe Beach Bar and Grill
J.E. Irausquin Blvd 79, Noord, Aruba
If you like piña coladas, make a beeline for this overwater outpost on glittering Palm Beach. Situated on a pier, the open-air bar and grill boasts uninterrupted views of the water—as well as Aruba’s spectacular sunsets. Here, breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served alongside an extensive array of chilled beverages, attracting a friendly crowd. There’s live music every day during happy hour and, on Sundays, the Travel Session band plays from 7 to 10 p.m. If you’d rather sing yourself, be there on Saturday, when karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. While the restaurant definitely has a party-like setting, children are more than welcome and high chairs are available for little ones.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
987d1fb6e9a38b7a397dc59bc6ed278c.jpg
MooMba Beach Bar & Restaurant
MooMba Beach Bar & Restaurant
J.E. Irausquin Blvd 230, Noord, Aruba
Dream about a Caribbean beach bar and chances are you’ll imagine someplace like MooMba, just south of Palm Beach. Here, you’ll find oversize palapas, tiki torches at night, and a crowd looking for fun with their feet in the sand. From its lounge chairs positioned under swaying palms to its extensive list of tropical cocktails, the watering hole is really what an island vacation is all about. To eat, there’s a buffet, with Sunday’s beach barbecue theme being your best bet. Go at happy hour, which is timed to coincide with the sunset, then stay into the evening for live music and DJs.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Katie Galeotti
6a48d76438be8c4908e9ac84a5524552.jpg
Aruba Tourism Authority
Yemanja Woodfired Grill Restaurant
Wilhelminastraat 2, Oranjestad, Aruba
Full flavor is on offer at this downtown open-air spot, helmed by a Dutch expat. You’ll find a host of local ingredients on the menu, many of which are plucked straight from the sea and cooked on the wood-fired grill. While unusual in the Caribbean, the restaurant also offers hearty vegetarian dishes, from fattoush (a flat bread topped with greens and tzatziki sauce) and quinoa-stuffed zucchini to vegetables in a spicy Creole sauce, as well as several gluten-free, vegan, and nut-free options. For dessert, get the delightful coconut mousse.
March 08, 2018 05:17 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
e85558cd261f290f76db6581c0f2fe19.jpg
De Suikertuin
Bistro de Suikertuin
Wilhelminastraat 64, Oranjestad, Aruba
Located in a historic mansion on one of the oldest streets in Oranjestad, Bistro de Suikertuin is hard to miss. The building is painted a bright hue of yellow, reminiscent of the tropical birds that visit its namesake sugar garden, and the front porch features a blackboard with the daily menu. Tables are scattered inside and out, but the pretty garden is the preferred spot for savoring your morning coffee and Aruba’s traditional pancakes. Come lunch, the restaurant is all about salads, wraps, and broodjes (Dutch-style sandwiches with meat and/or cheese on baguettes). Note: Reservations are recommended for afternoon tea service.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Nina Dietzel
Overhead view of latte in cup and saucer, Antigua, Guatemala
Overhead view of latte in cup and saucer, Antigua, Guatemala
Joe Schmelzer/agefotostock
Coffee House Aruba
De La Sallestraat 30, Oranjestad, Aruba
Opened in 2002, Coffee House Aruba is an homage to Vienna’s traditional coffeehouses. The three-room gathering space invites guests to sip coffee drinks on overstuffed furniture, surrounded by several antiques. While coffee is the principal focus—there are roasts from Jamaica, Colombia, and Curaçao as well as a house blend from local roaster Smit & Dorlas—the spot also offers an impressive selection of teas. Rounding out the menu is light fare like quiches, salads, and pastries. Note: The coffeehouse is closed on Sundays.
March 08, 2018 05:17 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
106a4dbdec0822852e64e285c68746dc.jpg
Aruba Tourism Authority
Madame Janette
Cunucu Abao 37, Noord, Aruba
This spot near Eagle Beach is pure Caribbean. The live music is infectious, the plates come piled high, and the tables are situated outdoors, under the sky or a tin-roof overhang. Plus, there are more local patrons than visitors. While the atmosphere is laid-back, the menu is full of sophisticated presentations, from island favorites to international dishes. Popular picks include the crab cakes, almond-dusted grouper, and lobster ravioli. The wine list is also excellent, as is the craft beer selection. Note: Reservations are recommended. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.
March 08, 2018 05:17 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
9d051e77475c9d7dc8946db247ef36d9.jpg
Aruba Tourism Authority
Pinchos Grill & Bar
L.G. Smith Blvd 7, Oranjestad, Aruba
Instagrammers, take note: This open-air eatery is prime for watching—and snapping—the sunset. Every table is positioned on the pier, directly over Aruba’s shimmering waters. Come early to score a front-row seat for the evening spectacle, then stay late for the live music and light bites. The fish cakes are a must, but other popular dishes include pan-seared grouper with ginger and apricot sauce, and dark-rum-infused blue cheese tenderloin. If this chic lounge looks familiar, it’s because it made an appearance on The Bachelor.
November 23, 2018 08:40 AM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
a8e83cd603e39f7ec3e9a1772cee763d.png
Aruba Tourism Authority
Blue
Lloyd G. Smith Blvd 82, Oranjestad, Aruba
At Blue, blink and you may think you’ve landed on a different island. Sleek and mod, this cocktail lounge in the lobby of Oranjestad’s Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino is evocative of European discos. Sushi and tapas enhance the international vibe, as does the drinks menu, which is heavy on specialty martinis. Guests can also look forward to weekend DJs, cool blue lighting, and, since this is Aruba after all, sweeping ocean views. Happy hour, which takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, offers drink specials and a stylish scene for watching the sunset.
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
7be26f569cb3fd79a5ca2a71aa878202.jpg
The Ritz-Carlton﻿
BLT Steak
L.G. Smith Blvd 107, Noord, Aruba
Steak house fare meets Caribbean flavors at this outpost of the celebrated international restaurant. Located at the tony Ritz-Carlton, the eatery offers a fusion menu of choice cuts, just-caught seafood, and comfort food sides. Specials incorporate local ingredients such as tuna, snapper, and lobster, but standbys like popovers, Wagyu, and truffle mac and cheese still have top billing. An extensive raw bar, bespoke cocktails, and those famous Aruban trade winds enhance the entire experience.
March 08, 2018 05:17 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
04fcff07deea7936827792aa143885df.jpg
Kamini's Kitchen
Kamini’s Kitchen
Sero Colorado, Aruba
At this colorful eatery in San Nicolas, the owner, chef, and namesake crafts piquant sauces to accompany a variety of fresh seafood and meat. The curry goat-and-chicken roti (spicy stew wrapped in flat bread) is a top choice, as is the fried red snapper with Creole sauce. Shrimp with red beans in garlic sauce also can’t be missed. The atmosphere is as friendly and laid-back as one would expect in a Caribbean family home. Just don’t ask Kamini for recipes—her sauces are closely guarded.
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
ScottsBratsATP_4088.jpg
Aruba Tourism Authority
Scott’s Brats
J.E. Irausquin Blvd 87, Noord, Aruba
On Playa Linda Beach in Noord sits a thatched-roof kiosk helmed by Midwestern transplants—and Green Bay fans. Here, the affordable menu is as simple as the beach stall where it’s prepared. There are hot dogs, wraps, and the namesake brats, all served with an ice-cold beverage and a smile. At breakfast, expect typical grab-and-go fare (breakfast burritos, egg sandwiches, egg muffins) along with a make-your-own Bloody Mary bar. Later in the day, look forward to live music.
March 08, 2018 05:17 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
a18c443bbebb27672028e29884f56446.jpg
Aruba Tourism Authority
The Kitchen Table by White
J.E. Irausquin Blvd 266, Oranjestad, Aruba
Dinner at The Kitchen Table is best described as a “culinary journey.” Here, the experience of lingering over seven to eight courses is limited to just 16 diners a night. Meals begin with a sunset cocktail, during which guests are encouraged to mix and mingle. Then, it’s time for artfully presented dishes made with local ingredients and homegrown produce. The dynamic menu changes often but usually includes standbys like salt-cured tuna with native greens and Creole sauce, and black salmon topped with mango chutney, saffron sauce, pickled squash, and curried popcorn. Vegetarian menus are also available.
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Quinta Del Carmen, Aruba, elegant restaurant, seafood, traditional Dutch beef stew
Quinta Del Carmen
Quinta del Carmen
Bubali 119, Oranjestad, Aruba
Quinta Del Carmen’s story begins in 1916, when it was built as a weekend home for a wealthy family. Since then, this charming stucco, Spanish-style structure has served as staff housing for Aruba’s first hospital, a clubhouse for oil-refinery workers, a private residence, and finally as an elegant restaurant specializing in seafood—although there are plenty of options for carnivores and a few for vegetarians as well. You can dine inside or out, where twinkling lights and lush foliage make for a garden-like atmosphere. Specialties include the seafood paella and sucade lappen, a traditional Dutch beef stew slow-cooked in red wine, herbs, and plenty of butter until it’s fall-from-the-fork tender.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Rebecca Strauss
Carte Blanche, Aruba, restaurant, intimate
Carte Blanche
Carte Blanche
Wilhelminastraat 74, Oranjestad, Aruba
It’s the chef who has carte blanche at this aptly named eatery, which feels more like an intimate dinner party than a restaurant. There’s just one seating each evening (except Sunday and Monday) for 14 guests, who each take a spot along the curved bar facing the open kitchen. Chef Dennis then prepares and plates a five-course tasting menu before diners’ eyes, with dishes changing nearly every night. Expect anything from ceviche as an appetizer to seared beef tenderloin for a main course, plus creative desserts. Note that Carte Blanche cannot accommodate vegans or vegetarians.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Rebecca Strauss
Local Store, Aruba, craft-beer, casual, chicken wings
Jeremy Erasmus / Local Store Aruba
Local Store Aruba
Palm Beach 13A, Noord, Aruba
Set a bit back from the Palm Beach area, Local Store offers a fantastic craft-beer selection in a casual atmosphere with a neighborhood vibe. Sit at the bar and you may actually meet some locals while you wash down your choice of 15 types of chicken wings with one of the 40 beer selections. Also worth trying are the burgers and wraps, served basket-style with fries, homemade chips, or funchi fries (fried polenta topped with melted gouda cheese and served with Sriracha mayo). There’s breakfast service on Saturdays and Sundays as well, during which you can treat yourself to homemade donut holes or the s’mores waffle tower, made with graham-cracker waffles, marshmallow, and chocolate sauce.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Rebecca Strauss
Flor de Oriente, Aruba, bar, happy hour, bitterballen, deep-fried Dutch meatball, outdoor patio, jazz
Flor de Oriente
Flor de Oriente
Kerkstraat, Oranjestad, Aruba
The oldest bar on the island, Flor de Oriente was established in 1935 and remains a favorite for both island natives and repeat visitors. It’s a great spot to grab a happy hour drink away from the crowds at the beach, as well as a bite to eat, like locally caught fish, burgers, and bitterballen (a deep-fried Dutch meatball and the perfect accompaniment to the lengthy beer list). There’s usually live music on the outdoor patio, too, from jazz to oldies to the ever-popular house band Flor de Oriente Social Club, which plays merengue and salsa every Friday.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Rebecca Strauss
More from AFAR
A Brightline train going over a bridge in Florida
Trains
Florida Has a New High Speed Train Route—Here’s What It’s Like
November 15, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
Paul Rubio
A flight attendant standing in an airplane aisle, with seats on either side. Her hands are raised to the luggage bins.
Air Travel News
Why Do Airplanes Dim the Cabin Lights During Takeoff and Landing?
November 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
JetBlue airplane taking off
Air Travel News
Amsterdam Will No Longer Restrict JetBlue Flights
November 14, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
Blane Bachelor

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
AFAR Journeys
Polynesian fire knife dancing at Turtle Bay Resort in Hawaii
Journeys: Resorts
10 Ways to Learn More About Hawaiian Culture in Oʻahu
November 03, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
Turtle Bay Resort
You can bask in the beauty of nature while doing yoga along Kawela Bay at Turtle Bay.
Journeys: Resorts
The Perfect Wellness Getaway in O‘ahu, Hawai‘i
November 03, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
Turtle Bay Resort
Bungalow Pool.jpg
Journeys: United States
A 7 Day Romantic Travel Itinerary in Oʻahu, Hawai’i
Sponsored by
Kuilima Point Watershots_small.jpg
Journeys: United States
The Adventurer’s Guide to Oʻahu’s North Shore
Sponsored by
Hero Image Group (HED).jpg
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
What to Do on a Group Trip to Bermuda
Sponsored by
Pink sands and plenty of solitude await on Bermuda’s spectacular beaches.
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
The Perfect Couple’s Getaway to Bermuda
October 31, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
The Bermuda Tourism Authority
Load More