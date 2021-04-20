Where are you going?
Bugaloe Beach Bar and Grill

J.E. Irausquin Blvd 79, Noord, Aruba
+297 586 2233
Bugaloe Beach Bar and Grill Aruba

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 12am

Bugaloe Beach Bar and Grill

If you like piña coladas, make a beeline for this overwater outpost on glittering Palm Beach. Situated on a pier, the open-air bar and grill boasts uninterrupted views of the water—as well as Aruba's spectacular sunsets. Here, breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served alongside an extensive array of chilled beverages, attracting a friendly crowd. There's live music every day during happy hour and, on Sundays, the Travel Session band plays from 7 to 10 p.m. If you'd rather sing yourself, be there on Saturday, when karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. While the restaurant definitely has a party-like setting, children are more than welcome and high chairs are available for little ones.
By Jenna Mahoney , AFAR Local Expert

