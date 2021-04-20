Where are you going?
Daily Fish

Bubali 141-A, Noord, Aruba
Website
| +297 587 2224
Daily Fish Noord Aruba

More info

Mon - Sat 9am - 7pm

Daily Fish

True to its name, this centrally located eatery and seafood market excels in super-fresh preparations of the daily catch, whether fried, baked, smoked, grilled, or cooked in soup. The fish-and-chips, served with coleslaw, is particularly popular for its light batter and crispy finish, and the tuna—in any preparation—is always excellent. For the best deal on the island, opt for the trio combo and pick three of your favorites. If you’re not keen on sitting in the cramped space, order your food to go and enjoy it on the beach instead. You can also pick up marinated fillets to cook yourself at your condo or villa.
By Jenna Mahoney , AFAR Local Expert

