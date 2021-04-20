Where are you going?
Flor de Oriente

Kerkstraat, Oranjestad, Aruba
Website
| +297 583 9808
More info

Sun - Sat 4pm - 12am

Flor de Oriente

The oldest bar on the island, Flor de Oriente was established in 1935 and remains a favorite for both island natives and repeat visitors. It’s a great spot to grab a happy hour drink away from the crowds at the beach, as well as a bite to eat, like locally caught fish, burgers, and bitterballen (a deep-fried Dutch meatball and the perfect accompaniment to the lengthy beer list). There’s usually live music on the outdoor patio, too, from jazz to oldies to the ever-popular house band Flor de Oriente Social Club, which plays merengue and salsa every Friday.
By Rebecca Strauss , AFAR Local Expert

