The Kitchen Table by White

J.E. Irausquin Blvd 266, Oranjestad, Aruba
Website
| +297 528 7015
Mon - Sat 6pm - 11pm

Dinner at The Kitchen Table is best described as a “culinary journey.” Here, the experience of lingering over seven to eight courses is limited to just 16 diners a night. Meals begin with a sunset cocktail, during which guests are encouraged to mix and mingle. Then, it’s time for artfully presented dishes made with local ingredients and homegrown produce. The dynamic menu changes often but usually includes standbys like salt-cured tuna with native greens and Creole sauce, and black salmon topped with mango chutney, saffron sauce, pickled squash, and curried popcorn. Vegetarian menus are also available.
By Jenna Mahoney , AFAR Local Expert

