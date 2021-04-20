Where are you going?
Wilhelminastraat 74, Oranjestad, Aruba
Website
| +297 586 3339
Carte Blanche Oranjestad Aruba
Tue - Sat 4pm - 11:30pm

Carte Blanche

It’s the chef who has carte blanche at this aptly named eatery, which feels more like an intimate dinner party than a restaurant. There’s just one seating each evening (except Sunday and Monday) for 14 guests, who each take a spot along the curved bar facing the open kitchen. Chef Dennis then prepares and plates a five-course tasting menu before diners’ eyes, with dishes changing nearly every night. Expect anything from ceviche as an appetizer to seared beef tenderloin for a main course, plus creative desserts. Note that Carte Blanche cannot accommodate vegans or vegetarians.
By Rebecca Strauss , AFAR Local Expert

