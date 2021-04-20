Zeerover
Tue - Sun 11am - 9pm
ZeeroverA classic fish house in the sleepy village of Savaneta, Zeerover is all about fresh, Aruban-style seafood. Cooled by ocean breezes, the spot may feel like a bit of a dive to some, but its fish comes straight from the sea—in fact, you can watch from the restaurant's perch on the pier as fishermen pull in their catch. The menu reflects whatever the boats bring in that day, often snapper, wahoo, or even barracuda, and includes savory sides like banana hasa (plantains), pan bati (corn bread pancakes), and funchi (fritters). Be sure to also try the shrimp; the peel-and-eat delicacies are always cooked to perfection. Note: The restaurant is closed on Mondays.
Zeerovers
Eat Like a Local at Zeerover
Enjoy Aruba's Freshest Seafood at Zeerover
Zeerover's Fresh Seafood
Zeerover (Dutch for pirate) is a friendly spot by the docks in Savaneta that serves up spectacular “boat-to-plate” dishes. Upon arrival, you order your fish by the pound—prawns or the fresh catch of the day—get your number, pay, and leave a tip (as the jar says, “tipping is sexy”). Then just grab a local Balashi beer at the next window and sit yourself at a table to enjoy the scene and the scenery. Meanwhile, your fish is being whisked off into the outdoor kitchen, and shortly thereafter it lands in front of you in a brightly colored plastic basket. In short, Zeerover is delicious, local, reasonable, and 100% authentic.