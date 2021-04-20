Local Store Aruba

Where are you going?
Palm Beach 13A, Noord, Aruba
| +297 586 1414
Sat, Sun 8am - 11:30pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 11:30pm

Set a bit back from the Palm Beach area, Local Store offers a fantastic craft-beer selection in a casual atmosphere with a neighborhood vibe. Sit at the bar and you may actually meet some locals while you wash down your choice of 15 types of chicken wings with one of the 40 beer selections. Also worth trying are the burgers and wraps, served basket-style with fries, homemade chips, or funchi fries (fried polenta topped with melted gouda cheese and served with Sriracha mayo). There’s breakfast service on Saturdays and Sundays as well, during which you can treat yourself to homemade donut holes or the s’mores waffle tower, made with graham-cracker waffles, marshmallow, and chocolate sauce.
By Rebecca Strauss , AFAR Local Expert

