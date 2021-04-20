HomeTravel GuidesArizonaParadise Valley

The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Scottsdale

The sweeping canyons and vast deserts of Arizona don’t immediately bring to mind farming or vineyards. Yet there’s a noteworthy farm-to-table food movement and ample locavore drinks brewing across the state. Scottsdale in particular is putting itself on the map with its rise of award-winning chefs, independent wineries, and tasting rooms. AFAR Ambassador Christine Amorose spent a satisfying weekend sampling Scottsdale’s bounty and shares her favorite food and drink experiences here.

The Mission
3815 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
You will want reservations to get into this place. The Mission Restaurant and Lounge serves modern Latin cuisine in a fantastic bar restaurant with a wonderful outdoor back patio (seen here). The chef is Matthew Carter, also known for the House and Zinc Bistro. For desserts, order the pumpkin bread pudding with scotch, pepitas, and pomegranate.
April 20, 2021
FnB, located at 7125 East 5th Avenue, #31 Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Chef Charleen Badman’s sophisticated comfort food and Pavle Milic’s exclusive wine list. Where local, organic and sustainable is the operating philosophy. Located in the heart of Old Scottsdale.
Jill Richards
FnB Restaurant
7125 E. 5th Ave. Suite 31, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
The owners of FnB—James Beard Award semifinalist chef Charleen Badman and front-of-house manager Pavle Milic—were early champions of Arizona wine and produce, curating a wine list that includes lots of Grand Canyon State vintages to accompany their locally sourced dishes. They still highlight the state’s great bounty, and Milic even produces his own wine label, Los Milics, which is available in small batches at the restaurant. Badman’s seasonal menu showcases Arizona’s flavor with an imaginative, very veggie-forward lineup. (Don’t worry, meat and seafood are on the menu, too.) The cozy eight-seat bar is the perfect spot to sample FnB’s wine offerings, showcasing a different region every four weeks.
April 20, 2021
 · 
Elaine Glusac
