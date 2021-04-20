The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Scottsdale

3815 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA

You will want reservations to get into this place. The Mission Restaurant and Lounge serves modern Latin cuisine in a fantastic bar restaurant with a wonderful outdoor back patio (seen here). The chef is Matthew Carter, also known for the House and Zinc Bistro. For desserts, order the pumpkin bread pudding with scotch, pepitas, and pomegranate.