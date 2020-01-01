The Best Places to Eat & Drink in Budapest
In the past decade or so, Budapest’s restaurant scene has broadened beyond goulash and stuffed cabbage, with trendy new venues serving both a wider variety of international cuisines and elegant, innovative takes on traditional Hungarian fare.
One of Budapest's Michelin-starred restaurants, this blend of a French-style bistro and a contemporary boite offers new takes on traditional Hungarian cuisine in an airy, elegant dining room. Ingredients in dishes like piglet shoulder with black...
One of Budapest's newest hot spots for drinking, dining, and simply meeting friends takes its inspiration from New York City's trendiest borough. BRKLYN serves up "street food" like burgers, tapas, and BBQ ribs, and drinks like gin cocktails and...
Long ago, in a time in which there was no internet, the coffeehouse was the center of debate, thought, and social life in Central Europe. Once one of Budapest's traditional intellectual centers, the ornate Cafe Central (Centrál...
While Paul Feig was working on his 2015 film Spy, he lived in Budapest—where the film is based—for six months. During that time, he enjoyed some of the city's best restaurants. “One of my favorites was Costes, which serves modern Hungarian food...
This consummately trendy, cozy wine bar is a choice venue to not only watch Budapest's fun-loving locals come together (in a touristy district, no less), but also to sample a wide variety of local and regional wines that are difficult to find...
This intimate, bistro-like 16-seat restaurant in the heart of Pest’s trendy Jewish quarter brings a dash of Scandinavian cuisine (and Scandi decor) to the Hungarian capital. Chef Gábor Fehér spent time in Copenhagen mastering...
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...
The Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its...
This luxurious restaurant next to the venerated Cafe Gerbeaud has been around for a decade but its combination of tradition and innovation remains as on point as ever. Chef Ádám Mészáros has earned a Michelin star with...
This very attractive sidewalk café in the Jewish district is a popular destination for dining as well as for relaxing during the day. The venue includes both an art gallery and theater, where events take place from September to May, along...
An edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live...
