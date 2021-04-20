Ruin pub- the best place in town

Ruin Pubs remain the most unique part of Budapest's entertainment scene. A must on every visitor's to-do list, these pubs, located in formerly abandoned buildings, have a great atmosphere any time of the day. Szimpla Kert is "must see" place if you visiting Budapest. You MUST visit Szimpla to eat, drink and just hang out. Extraordinary atmosphere, nice people, food, and drinks. I spent hours marveling at the decor and atmosphere! Great place to meet loads of people form different countries! Miss it now.