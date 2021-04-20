Szimpla Kert
Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
Photo courtesy of Szimpla kert
Sun 9am - 4am
Mon - Sat 12pm - 4am
Szimpla KertAn edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live music. Bars throughout pour beer and, of course, shots of pálinka.
almost 7 years ago
Ruin pub- the best place in town
Ruin Pubs remain the most unique part of Budapest's entertainment scene. A must on every visitor's to-do list, these pubs, located in formerly abandoned buildings, have a great atmosphere any time of the day. Szimpla Kert is "must see" place if you visiting Budapest. You MUST visit Szimpla to eat, drink and just hang out. Extraordinary atmosphere, nice people, food, and drinks. I spent hours marveling at the decor and atmosphere! Great place to meet loads of people form different countries! Miss it now.
almost 7 years ago
Szimpla Kert, Budapest's popular ruin pub
There are innumerable bars in abandoned buildings and courtyards. Szimpla Kert is one of them. This popular ruin pub is located in the old Jewish Quarter of Budapest. The popular bar is a fun place for those who enjoy live music, books, hookah pipes, and beer.
almost 7 years ago
Budapest’s Ruin Bars
A decade ago, romkocsma, or ruin bars, began popping up in the city’s sixth and seventh districts. In the courtyards of empty buildings slated for renovation, young people brought in secondhand furniture and started serving drinks. Today, many romkocsma (such as Szimpla Kert, pictured) are permanent fixtures. One of the best is Fogasház, which hosts DJs and film screenings.