Café Gerbeaud
Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
| +36 1 429 9000
Photo courtesy of Szabó Gábor/We Love Budapest
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
GerbeaudOne of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the cafe’s various rooms is pure decadence, with chandeliers, stucco, original exotic-wood panelling, and antique furniture; the traditional cake selection comes with slices of the café’s three most iconic cakes, including the both the Esterházy cake (buttercream and cognac) and the Gerbeaud, a cake layered with ground walnuts and apricot jam invented by Emil Gerbeaud, a Swiss national who took over the patisserie in the 1880.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Hungarian cakes and tartes in the heart of Budapest
Cafe Gerbeaud was recommended to me by a good friend who is Hungarian and studied abroad in Budapest. They have the most delicious cakes, tartes, and pastries and my friends and I enjoyed some sweets with coffee as we sat outside on their terrace and soaked up some rays. The cafe is located in Vorosmarty ter which is a square on the Pest side and the square also hosts food stalls and arts & craft stalls that you can spend all day perusing while live music entertains you too.
almost 7 years ago
The Legendary Cafe Gerbaud
The best place to try some of the most delicious Hungarian cakes and sweets is probably Café Gerbeaud. The legendary café was established in 1858 and it is located in the heart of the city, in Vörösmarty tér. Countless tourists are fond of the typical Hungarian pastries, for example, the famous Dobos cake, Somloi galuska, Rigo Jancsi and the famous Beigli with nuts or poppy seeds.