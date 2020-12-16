The Best of Summer in Copenhagen
Collected by Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert
Like a bear emerging from hibernation after a long winter, Copenhageners throw open their doors with a hunger for sunlight, food, and community. Summer is an amazing time to be in the city as it comes alive with events, festivals, and folks just soaking it all up.
Amager Strand Promenaden 1, 2300 København, Denmark
While open, accessible, and beautiful year-round, a summer visit to Copenhagen isn't complete without a trip to Amager Beach Park with its large white-sand beach. This park/beach is hugely popular with locals and visitors who enjoy BBQing,...
Nørre Voldgade 1, 1358 København, Denmark
Situated just next to the hustle and bustle of Norreport Station, Ørstedsparken has a small lake, gorgeous bridge, and series of flowerbeds and tree-lined walkways that make it easy to forget you're in a major city. The park is stunning year-round...
Though it has somewhat limited hours, the Palm House in the heart of Copenhagen's botanical gardens is open year round and a lovely spot to visit. Built in the late 1870s, the structure is everything you would expect from a building dating back to...
Dronning Louises Bro, 1371 København, Denmark
I love exploring a new city by running through its parks and streets. And early morning runs offer a whole new perspective on a city. In Copenhagen, the path around the city's five lakes is a perfect four-mile running loop. The water is so still...
Gothersgade 87, 1123 København, Denmark
More than just a wine bar, this is also a vibrant Italian restaurant dedicated to the senses. The restaurant is located right across from Kongens Have (the King's Garden) in central Copenhagen. Well aware of this fact, they have an innovative...
Kultorvet 5, 1175 København, Denmark
In spring and summer months, peaking in July, it is strawberry and cherry season. Street vendors around the city sell both en mass. Raised to Danish agricultural standards, they are incredibly flavorful, healthy, and the perfect budget-friendly...
Hammerichsgade 1, 1611 København, Denmark
When the days get long, Copenhagen’s cobblestone streets blossom with bicycles, café tables, and jazz bands. Check out the lively music scene during the annual Copenhagen Jazz Festival. In between gigs, explore this compact capital on foot or...
Øster Farimagsgade 10, 2100 København, Denmark
A visit to Denmark must include trying the country's famous, impossible-to-pronounce open-faced sandwich, smørrebrød (I'm fairly certain that only native Danish speakers can pronounce it properly -"SMUHR-bruth"). Smørrebrød translates to "buttered...
Dyrehaven, 2930 Klampenborg, Denmark
Dyrehaven, a forest park north of Copenhagen, is a great place to enjoy a scenic bike ride. Locals love exploring the city by bike and using this mode of transportation to get from place to place, so it's a great way to have a local experience....
Gl Strandvej 13, 3050 Humlebæk, Denmark
The Louisana Museum of Modern Art is located 40 minutes outside of Copenhagen in beautiful seaside Humlebæk. Its setting on the shores of the Øresund Sound is stunning and the permanent collection of modern and contemporary art is among the most...
Flæsketorvet 19, 1711 København, Denmark
What does the world's oldest amusement park look like? To find out, take a visit to Bakken just outside of Copenhagen. The park, which is situated on the edge of Dyrehaven dates back to 1583 and is open on a seasonal basis with modern rides...
Kongevejen 100, 2800 Kongens Lyngby, Denmark
Situated just outside of Copenhagen, the Danish Open Air Museum is a fantastic place that allows you to see and experience Danish history. The museum features historic buildings, traditional breeds of Danish livestock, and stunning gardens....
Roskildevej 32, 2000 Frederiksberg, Denmark
In a design-obsessed city, it’s only right that the animals in Copenhagen Zoo (Denmark’s fourth most popular attraction) should live in style. The Elephant House was designed by British architect Sir Norman Foster, while the Tasmanian kangaroos...
Vindeboder 12, 4000 Roskilde, Denmark
We went to the Viking Ship Museum while visiting Copenhagen. It's about 1/2 hour train ride from the city and another 10 minutes or so on the bus (#203). I expected to spend about a half day here entertaining the kids but we ended up spending much...
Frederiksborg Slot 10, 3400 Hillerød, Denmark
While its more famous neighbor to the north (Kronborg) steals all the headlines, my favorite palace in Denmark is without question Frederiksborg Castle. Situated on its own island in the midst of a stunning lake in the heart of Hillerod, this...
Frederiksborg Slot, 3400 Hillerød, Denmark
A Renaissance castle just isn't the same without a sprawling garden to go with it. Luckily, not only is Frederiksborg Slot (castle) the largest Renaissance castle in Scandinavia, it also has an amazing garden that lives up to its stature.
Strandvejen 150, 2920 Charlottenlund, Denmark
Situated in the suburbs just outside Copenhagen, Charlottenlund Beach Park is a small oasis in one of Denmark's wealthiest areas. The old fortress retains several naval artillery batteries in a space that has been converted to a park and overlooks...
Prins Jørgens Gård 1, 1218 København, Denmark
The success of the TV drama Borgen has piqued international interest in the building that houses the Danish government. Christiansborg Palace (from which Borgen takes its name) is also the tallest tower in the city center, and it’s free to visit...
