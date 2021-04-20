Copenhagen Zoo
Roskildevej 32, 2000 Frederiksberg, Denmark
+45 72 20 02 00
Photo courtesy of Henrik Sorensen/Copenhagen Media Center
More info
Fri - Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 4pm
Copenhagen ZooIn a design-obsessed city, it’s only right that the animals in Copenhagen Zoo (Denmark’s fourth most popular attraction) should live in style. The Elephant House was designed by British architect Sir Norman Foster, while the Tasmanian kangaroos have a home designed by one of Sweden’s top agencies, White Arkitektur. The Panda House, opening in 2018, is by the hottest Danish architect of the moment, Bjarke Ingels. The enclosure is inspired by the Chinese yin-and-yang symbol, which should make it a happy home for the male and female panda that will be coming over from China to live here.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Copenhagen Zoo
Copenhagen Zoo, located in upscale Frederiksberg, an area known for its grand French-style boulevards, is one of the oldest zoos in Europe. In this design-mad city, it seems appropriate that even the animals get to live in cool surroundings: British architect Norman Foster designed the glass-domed elephant house that calls to mind the similar domes he designed for the British Museum and Berlin’s Reichstag.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Copenhagen's Historic Zoo
Situated on the edge of Frederiksberg Park (you can actually see the elephant enclosure from the park) the Copenhagen zoo is one of the oldest in Europe.
It places a high priority on the quality of life, safety, and health of its animals. You can see this in how healthy, active, and productive the animals are.
It's a great place to explore with the family or individually. One of my personal favorites is the open monkey enclosure. Also, if you have kids make sure not to miss the domestic section that has various farm animals and which is more hands-on.
There are also a number of cafes which are well worth enjoying if the sun is out.
